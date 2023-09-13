Chipotle announces fan-favorite menu item returning for the third time — find out what it is

Chipotle announced it will be offering a fan-favorite menu item — again.

For the third time, Chipotle will offer Carne Asada as a protein option for a limited time in the U.S. and Canada.

For the first time ever, however, the popular food stop will be offering a Carne Asada Quesadilla sold exclusively on the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com and third party delivery platforms.

Carne Asada originally debuted in Sept. 2019.

It quickly became a fan-favorite, according to the company.

Fans on social media have been asking for the protein option to come back on the menu for months now.

One user wrote, "Carne Asada was the best thing to ever happen to Chipotle."

Another user simply wrote, "Bring carne asada back @chipotletweets."

The flavor-filled protein was sold to approximately 10 million customs during its first limited-time run — and almost half of those were first-time guests to the restaurant, according to Chipotle.

In 2020, Carne Asada made its return for the second limited time run.

Fans have taken to social media to request that the protein return to the menu for a third time — and it will do just that.

The meat itself is marinated and seasoned on the grill with spices like cumin, coriander and oregano and topped with fresh-squeezed lime and cilantro.

The protein is also Whole30 approved and comparable with Keto and Paleo diets, according to Chipotle.

To celebrate the occasion, Chipotle is offering free delivery on all ordered placed on the Chipotle app or online from Sept. 14 through Oct. 1.

Carne Asada can be purchased at Chipotle stores starting on Sept. 13, the company said.