Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lifestyle
Published

Cheez-It opens a diner centered around the famous snack — but for a limited time

Food at the diner has an 'absurdly cheezy twist,' Cheez-It said

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for May 22

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Cheez-It is running a diner inspired by its popular snack cracker in New York state for one week.

The eatery, called the Cheez-In Diner, opened its doors Monday in Woodstock, according to the Kellanova-owned brand. It will close after Sunday.

Cheez-It said the diner is making "Americana classics, each with an absurdly cheezy twist," during its weeklong stint.

A look at the outside of the Cheez-In Diner in New York

The exterior of the Cheez-In Diner in New York  (Motion Bazaar/Ryan Gregory)

Examples of menu items include the "Extra Cheezburger," "Cheezy Chicky Tendies" and "Mac & Cheez-It."

CHEEZ-IT LAUNCHES TWO NEW ‘EXTRA CRUNCHY’ SNACKS: ‘ABSURDLY-AMPED-UP SNACKING EXPERIENCE’

On the sweeter side, there is also a "Deluxe Cheez-It Milkshake" and "Sweet-N-Salty Cheezcake," according to the brand.

Image 1 of 2

Food at the Cheez-In Diner

Patrons will get to take in "retro decor" such as "vintage Cheez-It memorabilia" and "iconic '60s music scene nods" as they eat at the temporary diner.

Inside the diner, the brand said, it has installed a jukebox that will only play songs if someone inserts a Cheez-It and a cracker dispenser filled with "rare and fan-favorite flavors."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"So many fans have been suggesting where we should bring the Cheez-It fun next, and we knew we needed to go the extra mile – literally – to do it again. That’s why this year we headed East, packing this one-of-a-kind roadside experience with even more ways to enjoy our iconic crackers, solidifying our spot as fans’ go-to snack nationwide," Cheez-It Senior Brand Director Cara Tragseiler said. 

A look at the inside of the Cheez-In Diner

The interior of the Cheez-In Diner (Motion Bazaar/Ryan Gregory)

The snack cracker-centric diner opened nearly a year after Cheez-It temporarily operated a similarly themed gas station in the Joshua Tree area in California.

HIDDEN VALLEY RANCH LAUNCHES CHEEZ-IT-FLAVORED DRESSING, ‘CHEEZY RANCH'

The brand has been under Kellanova’s umbrella since Kellogg Company split into two entities late last year. The other, which consists of Kellogg’s North American cereal business, is WK Kellogg Co.

Kellanova’s market capitalization hovered around $21.16 billion as of Wednesday.