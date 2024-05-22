Cheez-It is running a diner inspired by its popular snack cracker in New York state for one week.

The eatery, called the Cheez-In Diner, opened its doors Monday in Woodstock, according to the Kellanova-owned brand. It will close after Sunday.

Cheez-It said the diner is making "Americana classics, each with an absurdly cheezy twist," during its weeklong stint.

Examples of menu items include the "Extra Cheezburger," "Cheezy Chicky Tendies" and "Mac & Cheez-It."

On the sweeter side, there is also a "Deluxe Cheez-It Milkshake" and "Sweet-N-Salty Cheezcake," according to the brand.

Patrons will get to take in "retro decor" such as "vintage Cheez-It memorabilia" and "iconic '60s music scene nods" as they eat at the temporary diner.

Inside the diner, the brand said, it has installed a jukebox that will only play songs if someone inserts a Cheez-It and a cracker dispenser filled with "rare and fan-favorite flavors."

"So many fans have been suggesting where we should bring the Cheez-It fun next, and we knew we needed to go the extra mile – literally – to do it again. That’s why this year we headed East, packing this one-of-a-kind roadside experience with even more ways to enjoy our iconic crackers, solidifying our spot as fans’ go-to snack nationwide," Cheez-It Senior Brand Director Cara Tragseiler said.

The snack cracker-centric diner opened nearly a year after Cheez-It temporarily operated a similarly themed gas station in the Joshua Tree area in California.

The brand has been under Kellanova’s umbrella since Kellogg Company split into two entities late last year. The other, which consists of Kellogg’s North American cereal business, is WK Kellogg Co.

Kellanova’s market capitalization hovered around $21.16 billion as of Wednesday.