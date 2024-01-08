Expand / Collapse search
Cheez-It launches two new 'extra crunchy' snacks: 'Absurdly-amped-up snacking experience'

Cheez-It fans can procure the snacks later this month

Cheez-It is releasing two new "extra crunchy" varieties of their beloved cheese-flavored snacks this winter.

Declaring it an "absurdly-amped-up snacking experience", the company announced Monday that there will be two varieties of the new snacks: Extra Crunchy Bold Cheddar and Snap'd Extra Crunchy Sharp White Cheddar.

Fans can pick up the products in snack aisles later this month.

"In an #ASMR-obsessed world, Cheez-It® is baking up something extra special for crispy crunchy cravers," Cheez-It said in a press release. 

"Enter Cheez-It Extra Crunchy, the brand's crunchiest crackers, for a uniquely multi-sensorial and deliciously cheesy crunch that will leave flavor chasers' tastebuds tingling," the company continued.

In the announcement, Cheez-It cited research that found that 60% of snackers prefer crunchier products. 

"Our fans trust us to deliver a classically crunchy taste with all of our crackers, but we wanted to turn up the volume with Cheez-It Extra Crunchy," Cheez-It Senior Brand Director Cara Tragseiler said in a statement.

"With a generous sprinkle of seasoning and a multisensory crunch, these two new products will deliver on fan demand for an even louder, flavorful way to snack on their favorite crackers," she added.