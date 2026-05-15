Check your freezer: Organic ice cream recalled in 17 states over possible metal fragments

An organic ice cream brand has recalled select flavors over the potential presence of metal fragments, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Straus Family Creamery, based in Northern California, voluntarily recalled a limited number of production runs of its Organic Super Premium Ice Cream on Wednesday after the company discovered the potential presence of foreign metal material, according to an FDA report published Friday.

The recall impacts select pint and quart containers of vanilla bean, strawberry, cookie dough, Dutch chocolate and mint chip ice cream distributed to retailers in 17 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin.

Not all Straus Family Creamery ice cream products are affected by the recall. The company said the recall applies only to certain production runs identified by "best by" dates ranging from Dec. 23, 2026, through Dec. 30, 2026.

DOZENS OF ICE CREAM PRODUCTS RECALLED OVER UNDECLARED ALLERGENS POSING 'LIFE-THREATENING' RISK

The affected products began appearing on store shelves on May 4. Consumers can identify recalled products by the "best by" date printed in black on the outside bottom of the container.

According to the FDA, no injuries or illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled products.

In its recall notice published by the FDA, Straus Family Creamery said it is "working with retailers to remove the potentially affected products from shelves."

Consumers are urged not to eat the recalled ice cream and should discard the product rather than return it to stores.

ICE CREAM SOLD AT WALMARTS ACROSS 16 STATES RECALLED DUE TO UNDECLARED ALLERGEN

Customers seeking a voucher for a replacement product can visit the company’s recall website.

Consumers with questions can contact Straus Family Creamery at support@strausmilk.com or 1-707-776-2887 Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT.

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Last month, California-based Loard’s Ice Cream recalled dozens of products sold in Northern California over undeclared allergens including milk, eggs, wheat, peanuts and soy, according to the FDA. No illnesses were reported in that recall.

A representative for Straus Family Creamery did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.