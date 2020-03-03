These beach vacations are cheap and have something for the whole family

With warmer weather on the horizon, it’s almost time to start thinking about vacations to the beach, either for Spring Break or summer.

There are countless options with different kinds of appeal, but last month, Travel and Leisure found 10 beach trips that are inexpensive and good for the whole family.

The beaches on the list ranged from lesser-known Florida locales to international islands.

The travel website even recommended a beach in the Pacific Northwest of the U.S.

Regardless of where the beaches were, they all have fun activities, restaurants or parks to explore.

To see the full list, here are 10 cheap beach vacations for you and your family, according to Travel and Leisure.

Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Fla.

Travel and Leisure recommended walking along the beach pavilion to the pier and visiting Anglin’s Square.

Panama

A visit to the Panama Canal or Casco Viejo — the country’s historic district — is recommended by Travel and Leisure. There’s also a four-story museum at the Miraflores Visitor Center.

Salyulita, Mexico

Salyulita, on Mexico’s west coast, has several beaches, good surfing and plenty of well-known restaurants and shops, according to Travel and Leisure.

Islamorada, Fla.

Islamorada is off the Florida Keys and is only 20 miles long. However, it has two state parks worth visiting, including the Indian Key Historic State Park, where people can visit the remains of a shipwreck from the 1800s, Travel and Leisure reported.

Gold Beach, Ore.

Oregon’s lesser-known beach, Gold Beach, is more secluded than its other beaches and has opportunities for jet boat tours and fishing, according to Travel and Leisure.

Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Myrtle Beach is more well-known than some of the other places on Travel and Leisure’s list. The beach town also has a lot of activities for families, including mini-golf and plenty of shopping.

Corfu, Greece

Unlike some of the other places around Greece, Corfu is a bit less expensive and has several museums worth visiting, according to Travel and Leisure.

Tybee Island, Ga.

For typical beach activities like hunting for seashells and shark teeth and playing volleyball in the sand, Travel and Leisure recommended Tybee Island, just 20 minutes south of Savannah, Ga.

Patong, Thailand

Like most of Thailand, Patong is an inexpensive place to visit, according to Travel and Leisure. The beach resort town on the island of Phuket also has a particularly “vibrant” nightlife.

Palawan Island, Philippines

According to Travel and Leisure, Palawan Island has plenty of “tropical activities to try,” including parasailing, scuba diving, cave spelunking or going on a jungle walk.

