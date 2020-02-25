The top trending travel destinations for 2020

If you’re trying to figure out where to book your big vacation for later this year, you might want to consider Key Largo, Fla., according to one report.

On Tuesday, TripAdvisor published its Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2020.

Aside from its Popular Destinations awards -- which went to New York City, Hawaii and Las Vegas in the top three U.S. spots --, TripAdvisor added two new categories this year: Trending Destinations and Emerging Destinations.

Key Largo took the top spot on the 25 Trending Destinations list for the U.S. TripAdvisor also found the top 25 trending travel spots around the world.

However, the Emerging Destinations list only included 25 locations around the world, with Kaliningrad, Russia, at the top of the list.

"We know the best trips are often inspired and guided by people like you who've been there before,” Neela Pal, VP of Brand for Tripadvisor said in a press release. “The Trending and Emerging Destination winners are based on the feedback and growing interest from travelers on TripAdvisor and are therefore fantastic sources of inspiration and planning for discovering somewhere new.”

To calculate the results of the two new categories, TripAdvisor looked at what destinations saw an increase in bookings and an increase in positive review ratings for “accomodations, restaurants and attractions,” the press release said.

For the emerging destinations category, the calculation also included how many people saved specific locations on TripAdvisor and how those saves compared across the years, the release said.

To see what locations follow Key Largo, here are the top 10 trending destinations in the U.S., according to TripAdvisor.

10. Colorado Springs, Colo.

9. Healdsburg, Calif.

8. Fairbanks, Alaska

7. Park City, Utah

6. Saint Louis, Mo.

5. Brooklyn, N.Y.

4. Santa Barbara, Calif.

3. Anna Maria Island, Fla.

2. Moab, Utah

1. Key Largo, Fla.

