Canned coffee recalled over deadly toxin fears

A Wisconsin-based coffee manufacturer is recalling products shipped nationwide after federal officials warned that the production process could result in a deadly toxin.

Earlier this month, Snapchill LLC voluntarily recalled all of its canned coffee products within the expiration date "because their current process could lead to the growth and production" of botulinum toxin in low-acid canned foods, according to the warning notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The products were distributed nationwide through various roasters and retailers, according to the recall notice. It was also distributed through Snapchill's website.

The recall was initiated after the FDA notified Snapchill that the low-acid canned foods process for manufacturing the products was not filed with FDA, which is required by regulation.

Botulism is a potentially fatal form of food poisoning. According to the FDA notice, infected individuals may experience symptoms including general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. They may also have difficulty breathing, experience weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension, which is the swelling of the belly area, and constipation.

Symptoms can range from six hours to up to two weeks after eating the food contaminated with the toxin, according to the notice.

Individuals who are experiencing symptoms should seek medical attention immediately, the company said.

To date, there have been no illnesses reported. Snapchill said it is also "not aware of any instances in which the company’s products contained botulin toxin."

In the meantime, Snapchill is working on filing the appropriate notification with FDA.

Consumers are also told to either destroy the recalled products or return them to Snapchill or the place of purchase for a refund.

The products are sold under a range of roaster and brand names and come in a variety of metal can sizes ranging from 7 ounces to 12 ounces.

The products can be identified by the "Produced and distributed by Snapchill LLC" written underneath the nutrition facts panel.

Some of the products can also be identified by the text "Snapchill Coffee," which is also written on the label.