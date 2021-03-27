British Airways offers first class dining experience with new meal kits

Residents in the United Kingdom. may not be allowed to leave the country, but they can still eat like they’re traveling in first class.

On Friday, British Airways released a meal kit inspired by the airline’s first class “dining experience” that fans can make for themselves at home.

The limited-edition kits include a four-course meal, all the necessary ingredients, a recipe sheet and “an information card in the form of a passport,” the announcement said.

The meal -- which serves two -- includes a starter, a main course, a cheeseboard and dessert.

Customers have the option to choose vegetarian, fish or meat dishes in their kits.

British Airways is releasing the kits in partnership with its catering partner DO & CO and recipe box company Feast Box.

Feast Box is selling the British Airways meal kits for home delivery on its website, for £80 ($110.33) or £100 ($137.91).

On Saturday, the menu options included Smoked Salmon & Beef Cheeks for £100, Wholegrain Salad & Beef Cheeks for £100, Smoked Salmon & Handmade Agnolotti for £80 and Wholegrain Salad & Handmade Agnolotti for £80.

“We hope that this exclusive First experience will allow our customers who are missing flying to enjoy an amazing dining experience at home,” Hamish McVey, British Airways’ head of brands and marketing, said in a statement. “British Airways, Feast Box and DO & CO take huge pride in offering top quality international cuisine, and although it might appear a little different being delivered to a customer’s door rather than at 38,000 feet, we hope it will be just as exciting.”

"Food is a wonderful way to explore the world and helps to shape our fondest memories,” said Jyoti Patel, the CEO and founder of Feast Box. “Offering people the chance to travel the world through food is at the core of everything we do, so working with British Airways on this First experience has helped to bring Feast Box to life in a very special way."

According to the U.K. government website, it is now illegal for British residents to leave the country without a valid reason.