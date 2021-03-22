California winery offering $10G per month, 1 year of rent-free living to work in Sonoma

If you've ever dreamed of quitting your job and moving to California's wine country, you may finally have the chance to turn that dream into a reality.

Murphy-Goode winery has announced a nationwide search, dubbed "A Really Goode Job", for one lucky individual to work with its team and live rent-free for one year in Sonoma, California, starting in September 2021.

The job includes a $10,000 per month salary, rent-free living for a year in the charming town of Healdsburg, one of Sonoma County’s premier destinations, and a year’s supply of Murphy-Goode wine.

The family-owned winery, founded in 1985, first launched the position in 2009 to "chronicle a year of living and working at Murphy-Goode through social media," according to a company news release. However, the company is now bringing the position back as the country faces a "new set of challenges."

For the first 90 days, the new hire will explore the entire winemaking process, shadowing winemaker Dave Ready Jr., the son of one of the company's founders, and the rest of the Murphy-Goode team.

The company will then work with the hire to "identify their passion and create the ideal role at the winery for the remainder of the year, and hopefully beyond."

Murphy-Goode says it is looking for candidates who take life one sip at a time and answer "yes, please" when asked "red or white." In addition to acquiring strong knowledge of vineyards, winery operations, and wine in general, other potential job duties include learning about the world of e-commerce and "working with teams to drive awareness and build demand for Murphy-Goode Winery."

The application is open to individuals 21 years or older who are authorized to work in the United States.

Applicants are asked to submit a short video to the official campaign website by June 30 explaining their ideal role in the wine industry and what they would bring to Murphy-Goode.

Candidates will be evaluated on "role value, creativity and design, applicable experience and skill set." The lucky winner will be announced in July 2021.