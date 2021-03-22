Michigan hiking trail system offers wine to-go for a near 4-mile trek

Travelers who love wine and hiking can get their outdoorsy fix at a Southwest Michigan trail.

The Mt. Tabor Trails in Baroda and Buchanan, Mich. are home to the Round Barn and Tabor Hill wineries, which rolled out new hiking trails over the summer that measure 3.6 miles. A total of four trails were laid down between the two properties and each range in difficulty, according to the trail map.

VIRGINIA GROUP STARTS 'GOLD MEDAL WINE TRAIL' SO VISITORS CAN FIND TOP WINERIES

Both wineries are owned by the Moersch Hospitality Group and the trails between the two destinations are sponsored by the Honor Credit Union. A day pass to the trails costs $5 while a season pass costs $15, according to the Southwestern Michigan Tourist Council.

Image 1 of 2

“It's a hiking trail that connects the Round Barn and Tabor Hill wineries in Southwest Michigan,” a media representative for Moersch Hospitality told FOX Business. “While both of these locations are known for their wine, guests can also sip on craft beer and hand-crafted cocktails made with Round Barn Spirits.”

CALIFORNIA WINERIES OPENING ‘LIBRARIES’ AS CELLAR TASTINGS REMAIN BANNED

At the start of each trail, visitors have the option to stock up on food, wine, beer and spirits from the Round Barn Estate or the Tabor Hill Winery & Restaurant.

When the hiking finally commences, visitors will leave open fields for paths that cut through wooded terrain and spacious vineyards.

Image 1 of 2

Visitors are welcome to visit one or both wineries so long as there is availability. However, some dining activities are reserved for certain days or times.

CALIFORNIA WINERY OFFERING $10G PER MONTH, 1 YEAR OF RENT-FREE LIVING TO WORK IN SONOMA

The Round Barn Estate in Baroda requires reservations for vineyard table seating and private cabana wine tastings. Other tastings operate on a first come first served basis in Round Barn’s Vineyard Commons. Meanwhile, the Round Barn food truck operates from Friday to Sunday.

The Tabor Hill Winery & Restaurant in Buchanan, on the other hand, offers table-service wine tastings daily. Drinking at Tabor Hill’s outdoor Vineyard Lounge or dining at its full-service restaurant accompanied by pre-selected wine flights are available between Friday and Sunday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Like most businesses in the U.S., Moersch Hospitality Group has put in place a list of health and safety protocols for COVID-19, including limited capacity, required face mask wear when not dining, social distancing and documented contact tracing.

“We are constantly creating new experiences for our guests, and the fact that we own all the land between our Round Barn and Tabor Hill properties gave us a unique opportunity to add a hiking trail to our wining and dining offerings,” of Moersch Hospitality Group CEO Matt Moersch, said in a statement. “[The] trail system will allow us to accommodate more people while meeting social distancing requirements during the COVID-19 outbreak.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Round Barn and Tabor Hill aren’t the only wineries that have gotten creative with trail offerings. Around 700 miles away, dozens of wineries make up the 2021 Virginia Governor’s Cup Gold Medal Trail, a high-tech tourism initiative that guides visitors to some of the state’s top-rated vineyards and wineries. Visitors can check-in to each participating winery and win a prize after they stop by 12 locations.