Costco offering 2-course Easter dinner for delivery — here’s how much it costs

With Easter just around the corner, Costco is offering quite the spread for customers who would rather buy their holiday dinner instead of making it.

The wholesale retailer has listed an “easy-to-make” two-course Easter dinner on its website, which will be delivered directly to customers’ doors.

The Schwan’s Spiral Ham Dinner serves eight people and includes an 8.5-pound spiral-sliced ham, a 2-pound bag of seasoned baby potatoes, dough for 18 Southern-style biscuits, 11 servings of super-sweet corn, and 12 servings of green beans, according to the website.

The meal also includes a 10-inch apple pie and vanilla ice cream for dessert.

COSTCO LAUNCHES AUDIOBOOK STORE, APP FOR MEMBERS

Though the holiday dinner typically costs $89.99, customers who order the meal kit by April 4 will only have to pay $74.99, which comes out to about $9.37 per portion for eight people, the website says.

The Schwan’s Spiral Ham Dinner promises “simple prep,” saying customers won’t have to cut, chop or peel anything in order to make their holiday meal.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

According to the website, the meal kit can only be shipped Mondays through Wednesdays to be delivered Wednesdays through Fridays.

The kit will ship frozen “in an insulated cooler with dry ice,” the website says.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

For those who would rather go without all the fixings, Schwan’s is selling its 8.5-pound ham on its website for $43.99.