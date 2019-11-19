Bojangles’ launches a holiday-themed Big Bo Box

North Carolina-based chicken joint Bojangles’ is feeling a little festive with its new holiday-themed Big Bo Box.

Starting at $19.99, hungry holiday shoppers can get their hands on the eight-piece Cajun-spiced chicken meal, which comes with two optional sides, four buttermilk biscuits and a half-gallon of Legendary Iced Tea.

The news of the seasonal launch was announced in a press release Monday, and is hot on the heels of Hardee’s recent Thanksgiving in a Box test. However, unlike Tennessee-based Hardee's, which will only offer its Thanksgiving meal in Jacksonville, Fla., Bojangles’ is not limiting its holiday menu item to one town.

“The holidays are about feeling at home, and Bojangles’ wants to be sure our customers know we’re there for them wherever they may be this season,” said Jackie Woodward, Bojangles’ chief marketing officer, in a statement.

“With colorful lights and a Santa hat on the outside and our delicious family special on the inside, this festive Big Bo Box is sure to bring joy to any holiday gathering.”

Amid increased competition of holiday-themed fast food, Bojangles’ kicked off a Holiday Bonus Contest that gives customers an opportunity to win $5,000.

Snapping a photo incorporating the holiday-themed box as a decoration and uploading the image will count as an entry.

The contest will close on Christmas Day.

