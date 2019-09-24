Bojangles' Pork Chop Griller Biscuit makes a comeback

For lovers of pork, “It’s Bo Time!”

Continue Reading Below

The famous Charlotte-based fried chicken eatery Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits announced Tuesday that it is deviating from its main poultry dish once more to bring back its Pork Chop Griller Biscuit.

Bojangles' Pork Chop Griller Biscuit (Bojangles')

Customers who order the marinated pork chop meal will get treated to a tender slab of meat that features tangy flavor and a zesty dry-rub seasoning that is said to give a signature “Southern flare.” The pork chop is sandwiched between a buttermilk Bojangles’ biscuit, which is made-from-scratch daily.

According to the Bojangles’ menu, a single Pork Chop Griller Biscuit is 520 calories.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg BOJA n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.

Advertisement

“Every year, this biscuit sandwich is a huge hit with our customers,” Jackie Woodward, Bojangles’ chief marketing officer, said in a prepared statement. “Get it for breakfast, get it for lunch or dinner, just get down to your local Bojangles’ to see why our fans adore the Pork Chop Griller Biscuit.”

The savory sandwich will be available on menus for a limited time.

Bojangles’ was founded in 1977 and the franchise has over 600 locations throughout the eastern part of the U.S. A 2018 third-quarter earnings report that is available online revealed that Bojangles’ total revenues increased to $138.7 million from $136 million in the previous year’s fiscal quarter.