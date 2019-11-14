White Castle's Impossible Slider reinvents this Thanksgiving food staple

White Castle wants you to taste the Impossible this Thanksgiving.

The famous American burger chain has long distributed DIY recipes for its customers that crave protein. In fact, the regally branded Slider made its debut in the freezer aisle by 1987, according to a report from industry news website Refrigerated & Frozen Foods.

Now the brand has innovated its recipe arsenal with a non-meaty holiday staple – the White Castle Impossible Slider Stuffing.

“We introduced our White Castle Original Slider Stuffing nearly 30 years ago, and it continues to be an appetizing and anticipated addition to the Thanksgiving dinner menus of our loyal Cravers across the country,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle, in a QSR Magazine report.

“This year, we’re excited to introduce a new version of our traditional recipe using the Impossible Slider, giving our vegetarian Cravers a non-meat option they’re going to love.”

The iconic meal that’s loaded with unavoidable carbs, butter and herbs will switch out the standard beef Slider for the plant-based Impossible Slider – a feat that shakes up the Thanksgiving side dish’s repetitiveness for some.

Impossible Foods, the faux meat producer that supplies White Castle with the veggie patty substitute, was embraced by the burger chain in April 2018.

To replicate the taste and texture of the original White Castle Turkey Stuffing, many of the ingredients remain the same. Celery, thyme, sage, black pepper and salt are all included while a vegetable broth replaces the old recipe’s use of chicken broth.

“It’s a super-simple recipe that will stand the test of thyme and time,” Richardson said regarding the confidence White Castle has with its new cookbook addition. “It’s so good that people will want to eat it all year long, not just on Thanksgiving.”

Ingredients:

10 White Castle Impossible Sliders, no cheese or pickles

1½ cups of diced celery

1¼ teaspoons of ground thyme

1½ teaspoons of ground sage

¾ teaspoon of coarsely ground black pepper

½ teaspoon of seasoned salt

1 cup of vegetable broth

Directions:

In a large mixing bowl, slice the White Castle Impossible Sliders into bite-sized pieces (do not remove the buns). Add the diced celery and seasonings to the mixing bowl containing the Impossible Sliders. Pour one cup of vegetable broth into the mixing bowl and toss the contents well. Let the mixture sit for 10 minutes and allow the vegetable broth to absorb. Apply a non-stick spray or oil to a 2-quart casserole dish. Pour the ingredients from the mixing bowl to the casserole dish. Pre-heat an oven to 350° and place the casserole dish inside. Bake for 35 minutes.

When it comes down to Thanksgiving sales at White Castle, Richardson told FOX Business that the season gives the company a boost.

“Thanksgiving is a time of thanks for Cravers everywhere, and that definitely results in more sliders sold in our restaurants and in grocery store aisles every year. The slider stuffing recipes put that appreciation at the center of the plate for lots of Thanksgiving Day feasts. On top of that, White Castle lovers stock up on sliders for the day before Thanksgiving and for the day after the festivities.”

Festive stuffing fans can opt for White Castle’s meat-based or vegetarian-friendly recipe in time for National Stuffing Day on Nov. 21 or Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 28.

Alternatively, White Castle is open during Thanksgiving for customers who want to purchase fresh sliders. Call your local franchise to find out its operating hours before venturing out on the busy holiday.

