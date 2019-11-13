Hardee’s launches 'Thanksgiving in a Box' meal in this city

Who needs to visit family when Hardee’s has “Thanksgiving in a Box?”

“Starting tomorrow, Hardee's is serving up flavors of the season with our Thanksgiving in a Box,” the fast-food chain announced Tuesday on Twitter.

The quick-service restaurant went on to mention that the seasonal meal will be a multi-piece deal that includes chicken tenders with sage and herb stuffing breading, sweet potato fries and fried green beans.

But it will only be available in Jacksonville, Fla.

In a separate press release, Hardee’s said that this is its first attempt at capitalizing on Thanksgiving with a limited-time meal box. Its 'Thanksgiving in a Box' has a starting price of $6.99 plus tax and will be tested at participating restaurants in Jacksonville from Nov. 13 to Dec. 3 — while supplies last, of course.

“The people have spoken, and it’s time to put a fresh spin on the holiday classics. With Hardee’s new Thanksgiving in a Box, you get the delicious taste of the Thanksgiving flavors you know and love, but with a twist,” shared Owen Klein, Vice President of Global Culinary Innovation at CKE Restaurants. “Consumers are craving new ways to enjoy the flavors of the season, and Hardee’s Thanksgiving in a Box is the perfect way to break from the same tired take on sweet potatoes and green beans and enjoy Thanksgiving throughout the holiday season.”

CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc., the privately held company that runs and operates Hardee’s did not respond to FOX Business’ request for comment regarding whether the Thanksgiving in a Box test will be expanded nationally.

The Hardee’s Thanksgiving in a Box includes four items that are intended to offer “a stress-free, delicious alternative to traditional holiday favorites,” according to the the company.

The Stuffing Breaded Tenders are Hardee’s signature 100 percent all-white meat, hand-breaded chicken tenders, but for the holiday season, they are coated with herb stuffing breading.

The Savory Chicken Gravy is provided to complement the Stuffing Breaded Tenders.

The Sweet Potato Waffle Fries are the rustic orange version of Hardee’s classic waffle cut fries. Flavor is enhanced with a sweet waffle batter.

The Toasted Onion Coated Green Beans are Hardee’s take on a green bean casserole. A toasted onion breading is tossed on the green beans and are fried until golden brown.

To narrow down which holiday staples to implement in its Thanksgiving in a Box, Hardee’s conducted a study alongside market research company OnePoll. In the fast-food chain’s findings, nearly half of Americans are looking to explore outside of go-to Thanksgiving meals while more than a quarter said they are tired of repetitive recipes.

Cutting stress also appears to be a priority for over a third of respondents aside from shifting taste buds.

