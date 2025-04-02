Boeing CEO says company won't ramp up production yet, vows to 'get it right'

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg told lawmakers on Capitol Hill on Wednesday that the company would not ramp up production until it has a stable production system.

Despite being years behind the production schedule, Ortberg, who outlined the company's progress in improving its safety standards in front of the Senate Commerce Committee, said the company is working "to do this right" as the company tries to repair its reputation following a series of crises.

In January 2024, a new Boeing 737 Max 9 door plug blew out during an Alaska Airlines flight after the aircraft left a Boeing facility without key bolts installed. Following the 2024 incident, the Federal Aviation Administration capped Boeing’s production of the 737 Max at 38 per month.

During the extensive hearing, Ortberg addressed questions from the committee about the negative consequences those delays could have on national security and for commercial operations.

However, Ortberg – who took the helm in August – said that the company will not rush this process. While customers are frustrated that the company is late on aircraft delivery, "they also know that we've got to do this right," he said.

Ortberg said the company is still "getting to a stable system," and that there is not a firm date as to when it will get back to a "38-a-month rate."

"I suspect it'll be sometime this year," Ortberg said. "I'm hopeful that that's where the production rates, or the production stability, allows us to go."

"I've got 100% support from them to do it right. I'm not going to push to get the aircraft and end up having additional issues," he continued, adding that its customers have stuck with them.

When the company's production system is stable, the company will move up in production rate. However, Ortberg noted that he does not think the company will "ever get to a rate where people have their airplanes all when they originally ordered them."

Still, "I think our customers understand that they're working with us, and we want you to be successful," he added.

Ortberg was tapped to replace Dave Calhoun and turn around the airplane manufacturing giant's reputational crisis and financial strain following a series of high-profile accidents involving its jets.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Boeing lost the trust of the American people after the door plug incident and two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019, which killed 346 people.

However, the plane maker caught a break last month after the U.S. Air Force selected the aerospace giant to build and deliver its next suite of fighter jets, beating out other top aerospace companies, namely Lockheed Martin.

