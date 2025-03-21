Expand / Collapse search
Boeing
Published

Boeing’s double dose of good news: Fighter jets and cash

Trump announces deal with Air Force; Boeing CFO sees cash flow improving

Boeing wins lucrative contract to build next-generation fighter jet for US Air Force

President Donald Trump selected the aerospace giant to build the Next-Generation Air Dominance Platform, which he said will be the most lethal aircraft ever built.

Boeing caught a break this week with two pieces of good news that sent its stock up more than 10% over the past five days.

The U.S. Air Force on Friday selected the aerospace giant to build and deliver its next suite of fighter jets, beating out other top aerospace companies, namely Lockheed Martin. The Next-Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) Platform is something no other country can match, according to President Donald Trump.

"The F-47 will be the most advanced, most capable, most lethal aircraft ever built. An experimental version of the plane has secretly been flying for almost five years, and we're confident that it massively overpowers the capabilities of any other nation," Trump said while announcing the contract along with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

BOEING TO BUILD NEXT-GEN 'F-47' US FIGHTER JET, TRUMP ANNOUNCES

Rendering of the Air Force’s sixth generation fighter, the F-47.

A rendering shows the Air Force's sixth-generation fighter, the F-47, which will be built by Boeing. (U.S. Air Force graphic / Fox News)

The program is intended to replace Lockheed Martin’s F-22 Raptor. Lockheed shares fell 5.7% for the week. 

The value of the contract was not disclosed.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
BA THE BOEING CO. 178.10 +5.28 +3.06%
LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP. 439.83 -26.57 -5.70%

"We recognize the importance of designing, building and delivering a sixth-generation fighter capability for the United States Air Force. In preparation for this mission, we made the most significant investment in the history of our defense business, and we are ready to provide the most advanced and innovative NGAD aircraft needed to support the mission," said Steve Parker, interim president and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space and Security.

BOEING CEO SAYS MUSK HELPING TO SPEED UP DELAYED AIR FORCE ONE JETS

Other Boeing jets include the F/A-18, F-15 Eagle, B-52 Stratofortress and a modified version of the 747 that is used as Air Force One.

The contract is welcome news for Boeing, which has been struggling with a federal probe over quality control issues. In January 2024, a door plug blew out of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9, prompting a domino effect of headwinds, including several whistleblowers who spoke out about manufacturing and safety lapses. 

A door-sized section near the rear of the Boeing 737 Max 9 plane blew off 10 minutes after Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 took off from Portland, Ore., Jan. 5 on its way to Ontario, Calif. (NTSB via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
ALK ALASKA AIR GROUP INC. 52.81 -0.06 -0.11%

Two months later, CEO Dave Calhoun announced his intent to step down at the end of 2024. He was replaced by Kelly Ortberg in August.

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg took over in August 2024, replacing Dave Calhoun. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The second win for Boeing was delivered by Chief Financial Officer Brian West, who told investors Wednesday the company’s cash flow is improving. 

"And then free cash flow, we're seeing less working capital drag. So, that could be better when we close the quarter, and it could be in the hundreds of millions of cash flow better. So, we think we're off to a good start for the year," West said during a presentation at the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference. 

"Boeing for this year was always going to be about safety, quality and stability. And, so far, we're off to a pretty good start on all three dimensions." 