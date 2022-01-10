Blimpie adds Plant-Based Meatball Parmigiana sub to its menu

More and more restaurants continue to add plant-based meat options to their menus.

The latest to join the craze is popular sandwich chain Blimpie, which just announced a new plant-based meatball parmigiana sub.

The new sandwich will debut Jan. 10. According to a news release, it will be available nationwide until April 3, 2022.

The Plant-Based Meatball Parmigiana sub uses the same marinara sauce as the chain’s classic Meatball Parmigiana sub. The meatballs, however, will be made with gardein Plant-Based Meatballs and are topped with provolone cheese.

Sam Carity, senior national marketing manager for Blimpie’s parent company, said, "Blimpie is thrilled to announce our very first plant-based sub. Guests have been looking for a plant-based option and we set out to create a sub that could fill their cravings."

He continued, "Our new sub delivers the same mouthwatering taste of our classic Meatball Parmigiana, now as a vegetarian option. We know our guests will agree it has been worth the wait!"

This is just the latest plant-based item added to a chain restaurant’s menu.

Fox Business previously reported that Chipotle is adding plant-based chorizo to its menu for a limited time. The plant-based item debuted in early January of this year after being tested last summer in Denver and Indianapolis.

The chorizo is made from peas, tomato paste, chipotle peppers, garlic, smoked paprika and olive oil. The chorizo is also gluten and soy free and doesn’t include any artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. It includes 16 grams of protein per 4-ounce serving.

Fox Business' Ann Schmidt contributed to this report.