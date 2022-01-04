Friendly's details changes to business after being purchased in 2021

New year, new Friendly’s.

After being bought out last year by a popular restaurant group, Friendly’s made some big changes over the past year. These changes involved creating a new rewards program, new menu items and bringing on new leadership.

As FOX Business previously reported, Friendly’s finalized its sale to Amici Partners Group, LLC last January. The sale was originally announced in early November when Friendly’s stated that all of its corporate-owned and franchised locations were expected to remain open.

Prior to the sale being finalized, Friendly’s had entered into voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy. At the time, the restaurant chain cited the pandemic for negatively impacting its business.

In a press release detailing the changes Friendly’s has made since then, CEO Craig Erlich said, "It’s been one year since Amici Partners Group took the helm of Friendly’s Restaurants, and while we’ve faced challenges, we’ve also been able to accomplish several of our goals for reinvigorating this beloved brand. Our corporate headquarter teams, restaurant teams and franchise network are more committed than ever to preserving the legacy of Friendly’s for our loyal customers, and we are energized by our plans for 2022."

Over the past year, Friendly’s introduced a new rewards program, the Sweet Rewards Program.

Friendly’s also opened two co-branded stores in Connecticut with Smoothie Factory, and relaunched the Cones Kids program.

According to the news release, the company plans to reveal a new advertising campaign along with new menu items for the upcoming year.