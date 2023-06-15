Bezos and Sanchez's engagement cruise in photos

Jeff Bezos has been traveling with his new fiancée Lauren Sanchez around the Mediterranean and most recently Portofino, Italy.

The cruise on the 417 superyacht named the Koru began in the first half of May. Along the way, Bezos and Sanchez became engaged.

Portofino is an ancient Italian Riviera town near Genoa. Known for its luxury boutiques, pastel-houses and cobblestone square, its history as a fishing village made it an ideal location to drop anchor for the newly engaged couple.

On Tuesday, Bezos and Sanchez spent part of the day strolling around the town, enjoying the warm southern European sunshine.

On Monday, photographers captured Bezos taking pictures of Sanchez on the deck of the Koru.

The large yacht took several years to build, with the process encountering an issue in 2022 about the ship fitting under a bridge near where it was being constructed in the Netherlands.

The vessel was ultimately towed without having to disassemble the bridge, a move the billionaire had offered to fund that got scrapped after public outcry, FOX Business previously reported.

Bezos is Amazon's largest shareholder with a net worth of $148 billion, according to Forbes.

