Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Jeff Bezos

Bezos and Sanchez's engagement cruise in photos

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez were most recently seen in Portofino, Italy

close
Evercore ISI senior managing director Mark Mahaney discusses whether he's recalculating his 2023 stock picks as they reach their price targets on 'Varney & Co.' video

Amazon is underappreciated as an AI winner: Mark Mahaney

Evercore ISI senior managing director Mark Mahaney discusses whether he's recalculating his 2023 stock picks as they reach their price targets on 'Varney & Co.'

Jeff Bezos has been traveling with his new fiancée Lauren Sanchez around the Mediterranean and most recently Portofino, Italy. 

The cruise on the 417 superyacht named the Koru began in the first half of May. Along the way, Bezos and Sanchez became engaged. 

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez walk together

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez stroll in Portofino, Italy, on Tuesday. (Mega / Mega)

JEFF BEZOS, LAUREN SANCHEZ ENJOY SUN, SUPERYACHT

Portofino is an ancient Italian Riviera town near Genoa. Known for its luxury boutiques, pastel-houses and cobblestone square, its history as a fishing village made it an ideal location to drop anchor for the newly engaged couple.

Image 1 of 5

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez take an evening walk in Portofino, Italy, on Tuesday. | Splash News

On Tuesday, Bezos and Sanchez spent part of the day strolling around the town, enjoying the warm southern European sunshine. 

BEZOS, SANCHEZ ENGAGED. IS THERE A PRENUPTIAL AGREEMENT?

Image 1 of 2

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are seen on their yacht while at anchor in Portofino, Italy, on Monday. | Mega

On Monday, photographers captured Bezos taking pictures of Sanchez on the deck of the Koru.

large yacht which reportedly belongs to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

A large yacht, which reportedly belongs to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is seen during construction in a shipyard in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Feb. 4, 2022.  (Dutch Yachting/Handout via REUTERS / Reuters Photos)

The large yacht took several years to build, with the process encountering an issue in 2022 about the ship fitting under a bridge near where it was being constructed in the Netherlands.  

BEZOS’ BLUE ORIGIN NABS $3.4 BILLION NASA CONTRACT TO SEND ASTRONAUTS TO THE MOON 

The vessel was ultimately towed without having to disassemble the bridge, a move the billionaire had offered to fund that got scrapped after public outcry, FOX Business previously reported.  

Amazon

.

Bezos is Amazon's largest shareholder with a net worth of $148 billion, according to Forbes. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP