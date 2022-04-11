Beyond Meat expands chicken tenders to over 8,000 retailers

Beyond Meat is expanding its plant-based chicken tenders to over 8,000 retail locations nationwide.

Image 1 of 3

Beyond Chicken Tenders, which come pre-cooked and ready-to-heat in the air fryer, oven or microwave, have 50% less saturated fat than the leading brand of traditional breaded chicken nuggets. They contain no GMOs, antibiotics, hormones or cholesterol and derive their protein from the nutrition-packed faba bean.

WHOLE FOODS-BRANDED SALAD DRESSING RECALLED OVER ALLERGY CONCERNS

Following their successful retail debut at Walmart and grocery chains Jewel-Osco, Safeway NorCal, Harris Teeter, Giant Food and ShopRite last year, Beyond Chicken Tenders are now available at select Albertsons, CVS, Sprouts and Whole Foods Market stores nationwide and will expand into all Kroger banners throughout April.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WMT WALMART INC. 154.29 -3.12 -1.98% ACI ALBERTSONS COMPANIES 33.84 -0.94 -2.70% CVS CVS HEALTH CORP. 104.45 -2.16 -2.03% KR THE KROGER CO. 60.65 -1.02 -1.65%

Prior to their retail debut, Beyond Meat's chicken tenders launched in more than 400 restaurants nationwide.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In addition to chicken tenders, Beyond Meat previously partnered with Panda Express on plant-based orange chicken in 10 markets and A&W on plant-based nuggets at its locations across Canada.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % YUM YUM! BRANDS INC. 118.31 -0.86 -0.72% MCD MCDONALD'S CORP. 250.45 -1.01 -0.40% RAD RITE AID CORP. 7.46 -0.05 -0.67%

In recent months, the company has also introduced Beyond Meatballs at 2,000 Rite Aid stores nationwide and has announced partnerships with Pizza Hut on plant-based pepperoni, McDonald's on a McPlant Burger and KFC on plant-based fried chicken.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BYND BEYOND MEAT INC. 44.71 +0.75 +1.71%

In 2021, Beyond Meat brought in $464.7 million in net revenue, an increase of 14.2% year-over-year. However, the company reported a net loss of $182.1 million for the year, or $2.88 per share. Looking ahead, the company is anticipating net revenues in the range of $560 million to $620 million, or an increase of 21% to 33% compared to 2021.