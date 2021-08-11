Pizza Hut to introduce plant-based pepperoni

This isn’t just any old pepperoni.

One of the country’s largest pizza chains is adding a new type of pepperoni to its menu: plant-based pepperoni. The new topping is being tested across several locations before possibly being introduced nationwide.

Pizza Hut announced that it has reunited with Beyond Meat to add Beyond Pepperoni to its menus. In a press release, the pizza chain stated that it will debuting the plant-based topping in 70 locations across five U.S. markets.

Pizza Hut’s Chief Brand Officer Georgeanne Erickson said, "Pizza Hut's new Beyond Pepperoni Pizza delivers the same iconic taste as our original pepperoni that fans know and love. With this new plant-based option, we're giving customers more choices and more reasons to love Pizza Hut."

"We know there is strong consumer demand for pepperoni, and we're thrilled to unveil a game-changing plant-based pepperoni topping as the next chapter in our innovation-focused partnership with Pizza Hut," said Dariush Ajami, Chief Innovation Officer, Beyond Meat. "We're confident fans will love Beyond Pepperoni as it delivers the crisped edges and savory flavor profile of Pizza Hut's classic pepperoni with the added benefits of plant-based meat.

Pizza Hut will be offering the topping with any of its crust options, including stuffed crust and pan crusts. Beyond Pepperoni will be available at participating locations for a limited time while supplies last in areas of New York, Georgia, Texas and Florida.

According to Pizza Hut, pepperoni is its number one selling pizza topping across all of its restaurants.