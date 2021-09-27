Walmart to offer Beyond Meat's plant-based chicken tenders

Beyond Meat's new plant-based chicken tenders will debut at select grocers nationwide beginning next month.

Beyond Chicken Tenders will be available in the frozen food aisle for $4.99 at select Walmart, Jewel-Osco, Safeway Norcal, Harris Teeter, Giant Foods and ShopRite locations across the country with additional availability expected to be added later this year.

The plant-based alternative, which contains no GMOs, antibiotics, hormones or cholesterol and 50% less saturated fat than traditional chicken tenders, derives its protein from fava beans.

BEYOND MEAT SALES JUMP ON RESTAURANT DEMAND

Beyond Chicken Tenders' expansion into grocery stores comes after a successful product launch in July at more than 400 restaurants nationwide.

Beyond Meat also partnered with Panda Express on a plant-based substitute of its original orange chicken, which sold out in its first two weeks at all participating Southern California locations, and debuted its Beyond Meat Nuggets at more than 1,000 A&W Canada locations over the summer.

"Following the success of our plant-based chicken in restaurants, fans were eager to get their hands on a retail product that’s readily accessible and can be cooked at home anytime," Beyond Meat Chief Growth officer Deanna Jurgens said in a statement. "We’re thrilled to be answering consumer demand by launching Beyond Chicken Tenders at prominent retailers nationwide, continuing our momentum in the plant-based poultry category."

In addition to offering Beyond Chicken Tenders, Walmart will increase the number of its stores distributing other Beyond Meat products, with more than 1,500 additional locations offering Beyond Breakfast Sausage Classic Patties and more than 1,300 stores offering Beyond Breakfast Sausage Spicy Patties.

The retailer will also increase availability for Beyond Meatballs, which were introduced in May, and Beyond Beef Crumbles.