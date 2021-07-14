Panda Express to sell Beyond Meat orange chicken

Panda Express is adding Beyond Meat to its menu.

The plant-based meat substitute will be available in Panda Express’ signature menu item, Orange Chicken, for a limited time at locations in New York and Southern California on July 26, the chain announced Tuesday.

The Beyond Original Orange Chicken will feature Beyond Meat’s plant-based chicken tossed in Panda Express’ orange sauce. The partnership marks the first Asian concept chain to serve Beyond Meat.

BEYOND MEAT LAUNCHES PLANT-BASED CHICKEN TENDERS

The news comes less than a week after Beyond announced it was debuting plant-based chicken tenders. Beyond’s chicken tenders are made with fava beans and peas and include 14 grams of protein, according to the company. The faux chicken rolled out at nearly 400 restaurants across the country.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"We know guests’ tastes and preferences have evolved and look to us for variety. Creating a fresh new take on a classic favorite is a great and accessible way to introduce plant-based proteins to our guests and perhaps even drawing a new audience for Panda." chef Jimmy Wang, executive director of culinary innovation at Panda Express, said in a statement.

Beyond Meat initially put out its plant-based chicken product in 2019, however, it discontinued it to shift its focus on the Beyond Burger.