Best cities in the US to celebrate the 4th of July

The 4th of July is nearly here as millions of Americans are already planning their patriotic holiday celebrations.

Whether a July 4th party takes the form of a trip to the lake, a barbecue with friends or a fireworks show, there’s no doubt the holiday is full of patriotic plans.

Ahead of the red, white and blue holiday, WalletHub announced the top U.S. cities for celebrating the 4th of July this year.

The company compared the 100 most populated U.S. cities across five categories: Fourth of July celebrations, affordability, attractions and activities, safety and accessibility and 4th of July weather forecasts, it said in a media release.

Within those, other subcategories — such as legality of fireworks, average beer and wine prices, traffic congestion, recreation friendliness and more — were evaluated.

See if the spot for your 4th of July party made the list.

Top 4th of July cities to celebrate the patriotic holiday

Here's the countdown …

10. St. Louis, Missouri

9. St. Paul, Minnesota

8. Washington, D.C.

7. San Diego, California

6. San Francisco, California

5. Minneapolis, Minnesota

4. Las Vegas, Nevada

3. Seattle, Washington

2. New York, New York

1. Los Angeles, California

That's right: Los Angeles, California, was named the best city to celebrate the 4th of July, according to WalletHub.

The city has the second-most party supply stores per capita and has residents searching Google for holiday-related terms as well.

New York City was recognized for having the greatest number of affordable restaurants with at least a 4.5-star rating.

Along with the clear and sunny weather forecast, Los Angeles is also a walkable city, which helped it climb to the top of the list.

New York City placed second, while Seattle placed third on the celebration location list.

Seattle, Washington, was number three thanks to its accessibility to fireworks and lowest share of fatal crashes due to intoxicated driving, according to WalletHub.

Near the end of the list were cities like Garland, Texas; Laredo, Texas; Aurora, Colorado, and Birmingham, Alabama — which came in last place.

Other interesting findings from the WalletHub study included a list of cities with the lowest average beer and wine prices — which went to the city of Wichita, Kansas.

WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe said these cities are the best spots to celebrate Independence Day.

"The best cities for the holiday help you make the most of your day, with affordable food options, good weather, fun recreation choices and long, spectacular fireworks shows," she said in the media release.