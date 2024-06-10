Here are the top 10 U.S. cities for a 'staycation' this summer and what to do while there

Summer 2024 is here, and millions of Americans will head out on trips of all kinds to different cities across the United States.

Vacation destinations are a popular topic of conversation leading up to the warm, school-less months — but what are the best spots to stay this summer?

Staycations are often popular for those with a lower travel budget who are just looking to change scenery for a few days.

WalletHub recently compared 182 U.S. cities to find the best ones to take advantage of a staycation.

The company compared cities in three key dimensions: recreation, food and entertainment, and rest and relaxation.

Among those categories, specific points were drawn from the number of public golf courses, swimming pools, casinos, beer gardens, public beaches and more per capita.

Here's a countdown of the top 10 U.S. cities for staycations this summer.

Top 10 U.S. cities for staycations in 2024

10. Tucson, Arizona

9. New Orleans, Louisiana

8. Atlanta, Georgia

7. San Diego, California

6. Chicago, Illinois

5. Tampa, Florida

4. Las Vegas, Nevada

3. Cincinnati, Ohio

2. Honolulu, Hawaii

1. Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida, was named the best city to have a staycation this summer — and for some very specific reasons.

WalletHub said this city took the top spot due to its variety of activities in the area — amusement parks, water parks, nightlife activities, festivals, zoos and arcades per capita.

The town is also known for having a plethora of diverse, affordable restaurants.

Honolulu, Hawaii, ranked high for a staycation spot — although it is one of the most popular travel destinations for a vacation in the U.S. as well.

WalletHub noted that it’s a great place for people who love to spend time outdoors as it has lots of opportunity for activity.

Cincinnati, Ohio, was named the third-best staycation city in the U.S. thanks to its large number of parks, swimming pools and baseball fields.

The Ohio city also ranked high for its affordable restaurants and variety of beer gardens and ice cream shops.

Cities at the bottom of the list include Pearl City, Hawaii; Irving, Texas; and Fremont, California, respectively.

Additionally, WalletHub noted that five cities tied for first place with the highest number of zoos and aquariums per capita: St. Louis, Miami, Las Vegas, Orlando and Tampa.

Those looking for a staycation filled with museum visits might consider New Orleans, New York, Miami, San Francisco and Charleston.

