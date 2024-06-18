10 most popular girls' trips for summer 2024 announced: See these top travel destinations

Summer officially begins on June 20 this year, but millions of Americans are already enjoying or planning warm vacation getaways and fun destination trips.

Whether you’re heading out soon on a road trip with the family or a girls' trip to the beach, many people are looking for their next opportunity to skip town.

United Airlines announced the most popular destinations for a girls' trip this summer — and some are a bit surprising.

After analyzing booking data to see which destinations had the highest number of women travelers, United said some warm vacation spots stood out as the most popular.

A spokesperson for United Airlines told Fox News Digital the company's team of analysts compiled the list.

"While beach and European getaways are popular for all travelers this summer, the most surprising thing in our data was the popularity of overseas destinations like Lisbon, Athens and Rome," they noted.

Did your girls' trip spot make the most popular vacation destination list for summer 2024?

Or maybe this list will inspire some new getaway ideas.

Most popular girls' trip destinations of summer 2024, according to United Airlines

Counting down here …

10. Honolulu, Hawaii

9. Paris, France

8. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

7. Rome, Italy

6. Cancun, Mexico

5. Athens, Greece

4. Montego Bay, Jamaica

3. Lisbon, Portugal

2. Aruba

1. Tulum, Mexico

United Airlines said Tulum, Mexico, was the most searched vacation spot among women looking to travel this summer.

The company said that nearly 45% more women booked a trip to Tulum compared to men.

The Tulum International Airport in Mexico opened to domestic flights on Dec. 1, 2023, and international flights on March 28, 2024, per the Tulum Airport.

Prior to the opening, those looking to fly to the area had to travel to a nearby airport and then be transported to the city of Tulum.

"Yes, Tulum may well be one of the most Instagrammed spots in Mexico, with plenty of smoothie stands and yoga retreats," said Tripadvisor about the location, "but this Riviera Maya beach town is so much more than a photo-op."

Among the top attractions in Tulum, according to the same source, are the Mayan ruins "perched atop cliffs, providing dramatic vistas of the Caribbean Sea and historical insights into ancient trade."

Delta Air Lines also noted that Cancun, Athens, Rome and Paris were among their most popular hotspots to visit this summer.