Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions

Beer brand offers fans $500 to be featured in ‘chill train’ Super Bowl LVIII campaign ad

Coors Light announced the return of the Chill Train after 12 years

Coors Light announced the long-awaited return of the Chill Train to the 2024 Super Bowl commercial line-up. 

The Molson Coors Beverage Company is offering fans of the beer brand the chance to "virtually" ride the beloved Chill Train during a Super Bowl commercial airing on Feb. 11, 2024. 

Beginning on Jan. 28, Coors Light fans will get the chance to book their virtual seat on the train when the ad teaser airs during the NFC championship game.

COORS LIGHT COORS-ICLES LAUNCH AS MARCH MADNESS TREAT

Fans can then attempt to book one of the 100 available seats every day after promptly at 12 p.m. CT through Friday, Feb. 2.

The CGI train featured in the commercial will speed through North America going straight through the Rockies at 900 MPH, according to a brand press release. 

Coors Lght

Coors Light is offering fans the chance to be featured on their Chill Train during a Super Bowl commercial ad.  (Alex Flynn/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

For those unable to catch a glimpse of themselves in the 30-second Super Bowl commercial, a special slow-motion, extended version will also be released online for viewing.

BEFORE SUPER BOWL, COORS LIGHT CREATES COMMERCIAL TO TRIGGER DREAMS OF A BEER AD

Passengers able to snag a virtual seat will be asked to upload a photo of themselves and complete a contractual form. 

They will then be given $500 in talent fees for being featured in the ad — and will receive limited-edition, commemorative swag, per a brand press release.

Coors Light Chill Train

The Coors Light Chill Train is back after 12 years and is offering virtual spots on the train for fans of the brand.  (Coors Light / Fox News)

In the press release, Coors Family of Brands vice president of marketing Marcelo Pascoa said the brand had to bring back the Coors Light Chill Train to the Super Bowl.

"There’s no better stage than the Super Bowl to usher in the return of the most iconic beer train," he said. 

The Coors Light Chill Train was a staple Super Bowl commercial in the early 2000s — typically involving workers taking the train for a "chill" moment after a long day.

Super Bowl watch party

Fans will get a chance to see their image on the train during the Coors Light commercial on Super Bowl Sunday.  (iStock / iStock)

Other items within the Molson Coors Beverage Company include Blue Moon Belgian White, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer and Simply Spiked Lemonade. 

For more information on how to join the Coors Light Chill Train, anyone can visit coorslightchilltrain.com.

