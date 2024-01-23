Beer brand offers fans $500 to be featured in ‘chill train’ Super Bowl LVIII campaign ad

Coors Light announced the long-awaited return of the Chill Train to the 2024 Super Bowl commercial line-up.

The Molson Coors Beverage Company is offering fans of the beer brand the chance to "virtually" ride the beloved Chill Train during a Super Bowl commercial airing on Feb. 11, 2024.

Beginning on Jan. 28, Coors Light fans will get the chance to book their virtual seat on the train when the ad teaser airs during the NFC championship game.

Fans can then attempt to book one of the 100 available seats every day after promptly at 12 p.m. CT through Friday, Feb. 2.

The CGI train featured in the commercial will speed through North America going straight through the Rockies at 900 MPH, according to a brand press release.

For those unable to catch a glimpse of themselves in the 30-second Super Bowl commercial, a special slow-motion, extended version will also be released online for viewing.

Passengers able to snag a virtual seat will be asked to upload a photo of themselves and complete a contractual form.

They will then be given $500 in talent fees for being featured in the ad — and will receive limited-edition, commemorative swag, per a brand press release.

In the press release, Coors Family of Brands vice president of marketing Marcelo Pascoa said the brand had to bring back the Coors Light Chill Train to the Super Bowl.

"There’s no better stage than the Super Bowl to usher in the return of the most iconic beer train," he said.

The Coors Light Chill Train was a staple Super Bowl commercial in the early 2000s — typically involving workers taking the train for a "chill" moment after a long day.

Other items within the Molson Coors Beverage Company include Blue Moon Belgian White, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer and Simply Spiked Lemonade.

For more information on how to join the Coors Light Chill Train, anyone can visit coorslightchilltrain.com.