Asbestos fears spark urgent recall of 120K+ squeeze toys sold at Walmart, Ollie’s

More than 120,000 Orb Funkee squeeze toys have been recalled after it was discovered that the sand filling inside the toys may contain fibrous tremolite, a form of asbestos.

Imported by the Canadian company The Orb Factory Limited, the toys were sold nationwide at major retailers, including Walmart and Ollie's Bargain Outlet, according to an alert from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

If the sand inside the toy is inhaled, it can cause adverse and potentially serious health issues.

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No injuries or incidents have been reported to date.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WMT WALMART INC. 121.34 -9.51 -7.27% OLLI OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC. 83.07 +0.82 +1.00%

The toys retailed for between $5 and $40 and were on shelves from February 2025 through April 2026.

Roughly 121,340 units are affected by the recall.

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Since the recall targets two specific models of soft, stretchable toys, consumers should check for the date code 3102491A, which is printed on the hand of the large golden monkey or on the back of the smaller versions.

Those who own the toys are urged to immediately take them away from children and stop using them.

The Orb Factory is offering refunds for the defective products.

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To claim a refund, customers must place the toy in a heavy-duty plastic bag, seal it securely with tape and email a photo of the bagged product to customerservice@orbtoys.com.

If the toy has ruptured and sand has leaked out, the company said consumers should wear a mask and gloves, and clean up the escaped sand with a damp cloth before placing the toy, cloth, mask and gloves into a heavy-duty plastic bag.

The bag must then be double-bagged, sealed with tape and disposed of according to local or state regulations.

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Anyone with questions can contact The Orb Factory directly at 800-741-0089 or via the recall information section on their website.

The Orb Factory Limited, Walmart and Ollie's Bargain Outlet did not immediately respond to FOX Business' requests for comment.