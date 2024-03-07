Expand / Collapse search
Flames seen shooting from engine of United Airlines flight before emergency landing

Engine fire captured on United Airlines flight from Houston to Fort Myers, Florida

A United Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing in Houston after flames were seen coming from one of its engines, the airline confirmed to FOX 26 Houston. (Credit: Dorian D Cerda via Storyful) video

United Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Houston after flames seen coming from engine

A United Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing in Houston after flames were seen coming from one of its engines, the airline confirmed to FOX 26 Houston. (Credit: Dorian D Cerda via Storyful)

A United Airlines flight traveling from Houston to Fort Myers, Florida, had to turn around for an emergency landing after experiencing an engine issue on Monday, the airline confirmed.

A video shared on Storyful by Dorian Cerda shows flames spewing out of one of the plane's engines as a crew member acknowledged what was going on.

"Hey, ladies and gentlemen. We realize something happened outside," the crew member said over the plane's loudspeaker. 

Cerda said they were about 15 minutes into the flight when the incident occurred.

Plane fire Texas to Florida

Passenger video shows flames shooting out of one of the plane's engines. (Dorian D Cerda via Storyful / Fox News)

A statement from United Airlines says flight 1118 landed safely back in Houston after the turnaround, and "passengers deplaned normally."

A new aircraft took customers to Fort Myers later in the evening. 

The plane was a Boeing 737-900, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. 

United flames from passenger window

United Airlines referred to the incident as an "engine issue" in a statement. (Dorian D Cerda via Storyful / Fox News)

United Airlines airplanes in Newark, New Jersey

United Airlines said the plane landed safely back in Houston, and another flight took passengers to their destination later that evening. (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The flight originally left George Bush Intercontinental Airport at 6:22 p.m. CST, arriving back in Houston at 7:21 p.m., FlightAware records show. 

United Airlines did not disclose the cause of the engine fire, but the New York Post says the incident is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration. 