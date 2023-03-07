Expand / Collapse search
American Airlines crew averts possible disaster in Sarasota, Florida close call

NTSB said there were no injuries and no damage was reported, thanks to the quick-acting American Airlines crew

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, questioned acting Federal Aviation Administrator Billy Nolen Wednesday during a hearing on a recent close call at the Austin airport, and played a video reproduction based on flight records. video

Cruz grills FAA leader, plays video animation of Austin airport close call: 'How can this happen?'

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, questioned acting Federal Aviation Administrator Billy Nolen Wednesday during a hearing on a recent close call at the Austin airport, and played a video reproduction based on flight records.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Monday it is investigating a close call between two flights at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. 

According to NTSB, on Feb. 16, an Air Canada Rouge A-321 aircraft was cleared for takeoff on Runway 14 at the same time an American Airlines B-737 plane was cleared to land on the same runway. 

Officials said the American Airlines crew self-initiated a go-around, aborting the landing. 

FAA TO FORM SAFETY REVIEW TEAM FOLOWING CLOSE CALLS

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) in Sarasota, Florida, U.S.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating a close call incident at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport that happened on Feb. 16 involving an Air Canada and American Airlines flight.  (Zack Wittman/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

No injuries or damage were reported. 

NTSB said a preliminary report on its investigation is expected to be released in two to three weeks. 

No other information was immediately available. 

American Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

CRUZ GRILLS FAA LEADER, PLAYS VIDEO ANIMATION OF AUSTIN AIRPORT CLOSE CALL: ‘HOW CAN THIS HAPPEN?'

An American Airlines jet

An American Airlines crew self-initiated a go-around, averting disaster, NTSB said.  ((Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

The Sarasota airport incident is one of several recent close calls. 

Last week, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it was investigating a close call between a Learjet and a JetBlue flight that occurred on Feb. 27 at Boston's Logan International Airport. On Feb. 15, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz grilled FAA acting administrator Billy Nolen about another close call at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport involving a FedEx plane and Southwest Airlines passenger plane. 

UNITED PASSENGERS TACKLE MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY TRIED TO OPEN EMERGENCY EXIT DOOR, STABBED FLIGHT ATTENDANT MID-AIR

Boeing 787 Dreamliner Air Canada

NTSB said a preliminary report on its investigation of the close call between an Air Canada Rouge A-321 and American Airlines B-737 is expected to be released in two to three weeks. (Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images / Getty Images)

In February, Nolen announced an FAA safety review in response to the close calls. The review team will examine the U.S. aerospace system’s structure, culture, processes, systems and integration of safety efforts, he wrote in a memo. 

Nolen said that part of the focus will be on examining data to "see whether there are other incidents that resemble ones we have seen in recent weeks" and "if there are indicators of emerging trends." 