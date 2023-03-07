American Airlines crew averts possible disaster in Sarasota, Florida close call

The National Transportation Safety Board said Monday it is investigating a close call between two flights at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

According to NTSB, on Feb. 16, an Air Canada Rouge A-321 aircraft was cleared for takeoff on Runway 14 at the same time an American Airlines B-737 plane was cleared to land on the same runway.

Officials said the American Airlines crew self-initiated a go-around, aborting the landing.

FAA TO FORM SAFETY REVIEW TEAM FOLOWING CLOSE CALLS

No injuries or damage were reported.

NTSB said a preliminary report on its investigation is expected to be released in two to three weeks.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 16.12 -0.24 -1.47% ACDVF AIR CANADA 14.79 -0.11 -0.74%

No other information was immediately available.

American Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CRUZ GRILLS FAA LEADER, PLAYS VIDEO ANIMATION OF AUSTIN AIRPORT CLOSE CALL: ‘HOW CAN THIS HAPPEN?'

The Sarasota airport incident is one of several recent close calls.

Last week, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it was investigating a close call between a Learjet and a JetBlue flight that occurred on Feb. 27 at Boston's Logan International Airport. On Feb. 15, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz grilled FAA acting administrator Billy Nolen about another close call at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport involving a FedEx plane and Southwest Airlines passenger plane.

UNITED PASSENGERS TACKLE MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY TRIED TO OPEN EMERGENCY EXIT DOOR, STABBED FLIGHT ATTENDANT MID-AIR

In February, Nolen announced an FAA safety review in response to the close calls. The review team will examine the U.S. aerospace system’s structure, culture, processes, systems and integration of safety efforts, he wrote in a memo.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Nolen said that part of the focus will be on examining data to "see whether there are other incidents that resemble ones we have seen in recent weeks" and "if there are indicators of emerging trends."