Amazon extending coronavirus pay bump through May 16

It joins Hormel Foods among other companies offering help

By FOXBusiness
FOX Business' Lauren Simonetti reports on the big successes on the markets on Friday, including Amazon hitting a record high.

Stocks end near session highs; Amazon hits record high

FOX Business' Lauren Simonetti reports on the big successes on the markets on Friday, including Amazon hitting a record high.

Amazon is stepping up efforts to help employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

The tech company said Friday it's extending increased hourly pay for employees through May 16. Amazon previously announced initiatives to pay workers at its U.S. fulfillment centers an extra $2 per hour through April and expects to spend $350 million in wage bumps in the United States, Europe and Canada.

AMZNAMAZON.COM INC.2,410.22+10.77+0.45%

The new extensions increase the company’s total investment in pay during COVID-19 to nearly $700 million for our hourly employees and partners, Amazon said in the statement.

The company, which also rolled out temperature checks when employees report to work, said it will provide flexibility with leave of absence options, including expanding the policy to cover COVID-19 circumstances, such as high-risk individuals or school closures.

Amazon and other companies are detecting employee fevers through thermal cameras. FOX Business' Ashley Webster with more.Video

Amazon is not alone in providing special incentives to essential workers in the outbreak.

Hormel Foods, the maker of popular products like Spam and Skippy Peanut Butter, is handing out $7 million in cash bonuses to production employees. And TravelCenters of America, a full-service food and auto service company, rolled out a plan to help its more than 21,000 employees still working with guaranteed cash.

