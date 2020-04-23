IKEA donates $1.6M in coronavirus supplies, 30,000 N-95 masks

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

IKEA U.S. is donating $1.6 million in supplies and products toward relief efforts for people heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, the furniture company said Wednesday.

The U.S. donation is part of the Swedish corporation's more-than $28 million grant of in-kind global donations, according to a press release.

"At IKEA, we are guided by a simple, yet powerful vision of creating a better everyday life for the many people," IKEA Retail U.S. President Javier Quiñones said in a statement. "No matter how challenging times are, we are always committed to being a good neighbor and demonstrating commitment to local communities."

The $1.6 million donation includes $900,000 in products and supplies such as blankets, bedding and storage solutions for health departments heavily impacted by the virus in California, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Washington.

IKEA also recovered more than 30,000 N-95 masks from its operations for health care organizations and workers.

Additionally, $100,000 worth of IKEA products to the American Red Cross and Feeding America; $600,000 for local homelessness and isolation relief efforts; and 30,000 N-95 masks retrieved from IKEA operations for health care organizations and workers.

The furniture giant has donated furniture, face masks and gloves to China, Spain, Italy and Sweden, and its Hyderabad store in India has been converted into a 200-bed quarantine center, the release notes.

IKEA operates stores in 30 countries, including the 50 U.S. locations. All U.S. locations were temporarily closed on March 18.

