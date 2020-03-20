Amazon, Walmart among companies hiring during coronavirus

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to hit the United States, certain professions have been called into action: health care professionals, first responders and workers who stock the shelves.

Amazon and Walmart are two top companies hiring in the last category, and each is bolstering their staffs with employees who help provide cleaning supplies and other essential goods.

Amazon said it is looking to hire 100,000 new workers for its U.S. warehouse and delivery wings in order to keep pace with rising demand during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The company also plans to pay workers at its U.S. fulfillment centers an extra $2 per hour through April, as well as offer pay bumps to employees in other countries.

Amazon expects to spend $350 million in wage bumps in the United States, Europe and Canada.

Meanwhile, Walmart plans to hire 150,000 temporary workers by the end of May for its stores and distribution centers. It said some roles could become permanent over time.

The company also said it will expedite its application time from two weeks to one day.

“We know millions of Americans who are usually employed are temporarily out of work, and at the same time, we're seeing strong demand,” Walmart President and Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said in a statement. “We're looking for people who see Walmart as a chance to earn extra money and perform a vital service to their community."

Other big brands are hiring quickly, too, including Dollar Tree and 7-Eleven.

Amazon’s stock ticked up 5 percent in the last five days, while Walmart’s jumped 1 percent.

