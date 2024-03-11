Alfredo pasta sauces from viral NYC restaurant Carbone now available on grocery store shelves

Grocery store shoppers across the U.S. will soon be able to try pasta sauces from an iconic Italian restaurant in the Big Apple.

Carbone Fine Food announced on Monday that it will be rolling out two new pasta sauces: Carbone Classic Alfredo and Carbone Roasted Garlic Alfredo.

The brand is affiliated with Carbone, the New York City restaurant that became famous on social media for its beloved spicy rigatoni pasta.

Carbone Fine Food began selling jars of its Spicy Vodka pasta sauce last year. The brand is run by two of the chefs who started Carbone, Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi.

CAMPBELL'S RELEASES NEW TOMATO SOUP FLAVOR INSPIRED BY BELOVED COMFORT DISH: 'CLASSIC PAIRING'

"[This is] the latest innovation in their line of jarred sauces that reimagines classic Italian-American staples through a distinctly Carbone lens, following the smash hit success of their flagship Spicy Vodka launch in summer 2023," a Monday press release from Carbone Fine Food read.

The press release describes the Carbone Classic Alfredo sauce as "a blend of rich, creamy parmesan and romano cheeses, cream, and butter." The Carbone Roasted Garlic Alfredo is flavored similarly, but features roasted garlic.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Like all Carbone sauces, Alfredo is slow-cooked in small batches with premium, all natural ingredients," the release says.

The pasta sauces will be sold for $8.99 a jar. It will be available on Amazon and on Carbone Fine Food's website, in addition to hitting grocery store shelves.

"Red sauce is our bread and butter, and we've proven that we can do that really well," CEO of Carbone Fine Food Eric Skae said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"We're excited to expand our offerings with Alfredo and bring our signature premium quality to this popular style of sauce."