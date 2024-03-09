Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lifestyle
Published

Campbell's releases new tomato soup flavor inspired by beloved comfort dish: 'Classic pairing'

Grilled cheese lovers are advised to add milk to the soup, Campbell's says

close
New spin on grilled cheese video

Celebrating Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day with grilled cheese donuts

New spin on grilled cheese

Campbell's is releasing the perfect soup flavor for grilled cheese lovers.

The New Jersey-based canned soup company announced Thursday that it is debuting its new Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup product.

The soup is "infused with the flavors of a grilled cheese sandwich for the ultimate spoonful of flavor and comfort," according to a press release released by Campbell's.

KRAFT HEINZ UNVEILS PLANT-BASED ‘MAC & CHEESE’

The company also says that the soup can be altered to suit the tastes of consumers who strongly prefer tomato to cheese, or vice versa.

Close-up of grilled cheese tomato soup can

Campbell's Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup is only available for a limited time. (Campbell's via PR Newswire / Fox News)

"The soup can be prepared with water for a more robust tomato taste, or with milk for a delightfully cheesier flavor," the company advised.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
CPB CAMPBELL SOUP CO. 42.25 +0.18 +0.43%

"Grilled cheese and tomato soup has [sic] always been perfect together. It is a classic pairing for all generations, and it has drawn increasing fandom in recent years," Vice President of Soup and Broth at Campbell's Gary Mazur said in a press release.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Grilled cheese tomato soup can and bowl of soup

The soup is "infused with the flavors of a grilled cheese sandwich for the ultimate spoonful of flavor and comfort," according to Campbell's. (Campbell's via PR Newswire / Fox News)

"Nothing can top the greatness of a grilled cheese sandwich dunked in Campbell's tomato soup. As we developed our first ever limited time only condensed flavor, it was the clear choice."

The soup is only available for a limited time. The company is also planning to give away 412 cans of the soup in honor of National Grilled Cheese Day.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Cans of Campbell's soup are displayed on a supermarket shelf. (Getty Images )

Details on the sweepstakes can be found at campbellsgrilledcheeseandtomatosoup.com. 

The signing-up period closes on Mar. 20.