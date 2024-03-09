Campbell's releases new tomato soup flavor inspired by beloved comfort dish: 'Classic pairing'

Campbell's is releasing the perfect soup flavor for grilled cheese lovers.

The New Jersey-based canned soup company announced Thursday that it is debuting its new Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup product.

The soup is "infused with the flavors of a grilled cheese sandwich for the ultimate spoonful of flavor and comfort," according to a press release released by Campbell's.

The company also says that the soup can be altered to suit the tastes of consumers who strongly prefer tomato to cheese, or vice versa.

"The soup can be prepared with water for a more robust tomato taste, or with milk for a delightfully cheesier flavor," the company advised.

"Grilled cheese and tomato soup has [sic] always been perfect together. It is a classic pairing for all generations, and it has drawn increasing fandom in recent years," Vice President of Soup and Broth at Campbell's Gary Mazur said in a press release.

"Nothing can top the greatness of a grilled cheese sandwich dunked in Campbell's tomato soup. As we developed our first ever limited time only condensed flavor, it was the clear choice."

The soup is only available for a limited time. The company is also planning to give away 412 cans of the soup in honor of National Grilled Cheese Day.

Details on the sweepstakes can be found at campbellsgrilledcheeseandtomatosoup.com.

The signing-up period closes on Mar. 20.