Alaska Airlines faces 'significant IT outage' impacting travel

Alaska Airlines faced a "significant IT outage" on Sunday that temporarily disrupted the airlines' operations.

"We are currently experiencing a significant IT outage, our IT teams are working to fix the issues as quickly as possible," the carrier responded to a customer on X, who posted on Sunday that the airline's website and app were both down.

Alaska responded to another frustrated passenger on X saying the issue "significantly impacted operations."

ALASKA-HAWAIIAN MERGER CLEARS DOT, MUST PRESERVE REWARDS MILES AND ROUTES

The IT issues caused a ground stop at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for all Alaska Airlines flights, according to KING 5 news.

The airline said its operation was back up and running by 10 p.m. local time.

FOX Business reached out to Alaska Airlines for comment.

This comes as the airport is already trying to recover from last month's cybersecurity attack. That attack, which occurred at the end of August, led to a series of flight disruptions at the airport, which is a main hub for Alaska.

ALASKA AIR, HAWAIIAN AIRLINES MERGER CLEARS DOJ HURDLE. WILL IT BENEFIT FLYERS?

Earlier this month, the Port of Seattle, which operates the airport, said the criminal organization, known as Rhysida, demanded a ransom for documents it stole during the cyberattack and allegedly posted on the dark web.

The Port of Seattle said it refused to pay the ransom. However, the port said its staff has been working around the clock to ensure that its "partners and travelers who use our gateways safely and securely reach their destinations and utilize our facilities."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The port said it is also working with forensics specialists and actively supporting law enforcement’s investigation of the attacker.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ALK ALASKA AIR GROUP INC. 40.02 +0.46 +1.16%

Port staff and volunteers have put in "countless hours" to mitigate the impact of the incident, officials said.

Still, its response and recovery are still ongoing, the port said.