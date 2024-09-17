Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Travel
Published

Alaska-Hawaiian merger clears DOT, must preserve rewards miles and routes

The DOT said its top priority is the traveling public's best interest

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for September 17

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

The Department of Transportation (DOT) has approved the merger between Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, provided that both carriers agree to certain conditions such as the value of their rewards programs and preserve critical routes for customers.

For the first time, the DOT is requiring both airlines to agree to what it says are "binding, enforceable public-interest protections" to clear the merger.

This critical decision by the DOT was one of several hurdles the airlines had to overcome as they advanced plans to combine operations.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Tuesday that the department's "top priority is protecting the traveling public's best interest" during this process. 

ALASKA AIR, HAWAIIAN AIRLINES MERGER CLEARS DOJ HURDLE. WILL IT BENEFIT FLYERS?

"We have secured binding protections that maintain critical flight services for communities, ensure smaller airlines can access the Honolulu hub airport, lower costs for families and service members, and preserve the value of rewards miles against devaluation," Buttigieg said.

Hawaiian, Alaska airlines planes next to each other at LAX

A Hawaiian Airlines airplane takes off near an Alaska Airlines airplane at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California, US, on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.  (Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

In July, both companies filed an application requesting that the DOT allow them to combine and operate international routes under one certificate.

ALASKA AIRLINES AND HAWAIIAN AIRLINES MERGER CLEARS REGULATORY HURDLE, WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY DOT

The federal government is allowed to approve a transfer or grant an exemption if it is in the public interest. This includes preventing unfair, deceptive, predatory, or anticompetitive practices, the DOT said.

Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-700 in Burbank

A Boeing Co. 737-700 aircraft operated by Alaska Airlines Inc. at Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) in Burbank, California, U.S., on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

However, by locking in the terms, the DOT said it is "establishing a more proactive approach" to the merger review process that prioritizes protecting the public interest from the outset. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
ALK ALASKA AIR GROUP INC. 40.98 -0.36 -0.87%
HA HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC. 18.00 +0.68 +3.93%

JetBlue and Spirit had similar intentions to merge, but those plans fell through earlier this year after a federal judge blocked the $3.8 billion deal due to antitrust concerns.