Nike, Alaska Airlines, Dick's Sporting Goods and others covering travel costs for abortions

A growing number of major corporations, including Alaska Airlines, Dick's Sporting Goods, JPMorgan, Nike and Adidas have pledged to cover travel expenses for employees seeking out-of-state abortions.

This after the Supreme Court abolished the nationwide right to an abortion, a right that had been in place for nearly 50 years last week. The move is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

However, the corporate world is making it clear it will continue supporting employees' health care despite the highest court in the nation overturning Roe v. Wade.

"We will continue, just as we always have, to provide employees with extensive benefits to support your health and well-being, no matter where you live," Alaska Airlines Senior Vice President of People Andy Schneider said in a statement Friday.

Schneider said that "this includes reimbursing travel for certain medical procedures and treatments if they are not available where you live" and that the "Supreme Court decision does not change that."

Similarly, Dick's Sporting Goods CEO Lauren Hobart wrote on LinkedIn that the company is "prepared to ensure that all of our teammates have consistent and safe access to the benefits we provide, regardless of the state in which they live."

The company plans to provide up to $4,000 in travel expense reimbursement for employees who live in states where they do not have legal access to an abortion.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DKS DICK'S SPORTING GOODS INC. 76.05 -1.74 -2.24% ALK ALASKA AIR GROUP INC. 39.92 -0.89 -2.18%

"This benefit will be provided to any teammate, spouse or dependent enrolled in our medical plan, along with one support person," Hobart added.

In early June, JPMorgan announced in an internal email, obtained by FOX Business Friday, that its "health care plans have historically covered travel benefits for certain covered services that would require travel."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JPM JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 115.42 -0.40 -0.35%

The company said it's expanding that benefit in July to include all covered services that can only be obtained far from an employee's home, which would include legal abortion, according to the email.

"As always, we’re focused on the health and well-being of our employees and want to ensure equitable access to all benefits," a JPMorgan spokesperson told FOX Business Friday.

Nike said in a statement to KOIN 6 News that it will "cover travel and lodging expenses in situations where services are not available close to home and regularly make adjustments to our benefits to ensure employees have access to the quality healthcare they need."

Nike said it supports employees' decisions when it comes to their family planning journey.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NKE NIKE INC. 104.64 +1.78 +1.73%

"From contraception and abortion coverage, to pregnancy and family-building support through fertility, surrogacy and adoption benefits – we are here to support their decisions," the company added.

Adidas said in a statement to Oregon Public Broadcasting that its "comprehensive medical plans will continue to cover reproductive resources like contraception and abortion support, pregnancy, fertility, and other family planning and building services."

The company said that its plan now covers travel and lodging expenses, up to $10,000 per occurrence, for all its U.S. employees who are enrolled in their healthcare plan and may have to travel out of state for abortion services.

Southwest Airlines told FOX Business that its employees are able to travel for free when "seats are available or can use Rapid Rewards points earned from our Travel Rewards Program for a confirmed seat."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LUV SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 35.89 -0.78 -2.13%

The airline said it does not ask employees for travel details in regard to their journey.

After the Supreme Court's draft opinion suggesting the landmark 1973 case could be overturned was leaked in May, several companies started issuing policies to help workers who could face health care restrictions in their states.

Pro-choice research group Guttmacher Institute reported earlier this month that 26 states "are certain or likely to ban abortion" if the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Thirteen states, mainly in the South and Midwest, already have laws on the books that ban abortion in the event Roe is overturned. Another half-dozen states have near-total bans or prohibitions after six weeks of pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant.

In May, Sara Kelly, Starbucks acting executive vice president of partner resources, said in a memo that employees enrolled in the company's health insurance plan will be reimbursed "for eligible travel expenses when accessing abortion or gender-affirming procedures" if the services are beyond 100 miles of their home.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SBUX STARBUCKS CORP. 76.33 -0.01 -0.01%

This will also apply to an employee's dependents enrolled in the company's health plan.

"Regardless of what the Supreme Court ends up deciding, we will always ensure our partners have access to quality health care," Kelly said. "And when actions impact your access to health care, we will work on a way to make sure you feel supported."

Microsoft Corp. also told FOX Business in a statement it will "continue to do everything we can under the law to protect our employees’ rights and support employees and their enrolled dependents in accessing critical health care" regardless of where they live.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 259.55 +3.07 +1.20%

This already includes services like abortion and gender-affirming care, according to Microsoft.

"This support is being extended to include travel expense assistance for these and other medical services where access to care is limited in availability in an employee’s home geographic region," the company added.

Airbnb told FOX Business its "health care coverage supports reproductive rights, and we will work to make sure our employees have the resources they need to make choices about their reproductive rights as we committed to last fall."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ABNB AIRBNB INC. 95.81 -1.72 -1.76% TSLA TESLA INC. 676.71 -21.28 -3.05%

Tesla announced that the company expanded its Safety Net program and health insurance offerings last year to include "travel and lodging support for those who may need to seek health care services that are unavailable in their home state."

In a regulatory filing, Citigroup announced it will "provide travel benefits to facilitate access to adequate resources" due to "changes in reproductive health care laws in certain states in the U.S."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % C CITIGROUP INC. 47.20 -0.01 -0.01%

Yelp also announced an expansion of its health insurance coverage to support consistent access to care across its distributed workforce.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % YELP YELP INC. 28.04 -0.54 -1.89%

The company's health insurance already covered abortion care, but now the company also provides travel benefits for U.S. employees and their dependents who may need out-of-state health care services.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 109.64 +2.24 +2.09%

Meanwhile, Amazon is reimbursing employees up to $4,000 each year to cover travel for medical treatments that employees can’t receive within 100 miles of home, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Companies that are paying travel costs for abortions

Adidas

Alaska Airlines

Alloy

Amalgamated Bank

Amazon

Airbnb

Apple

Bloomberg

Bumble

Citigroup

Dick's Sporting Goods

Disney

GoDaddy

Gucci

Hewlett-Packard Company

Levi Strauss & Co.

Lyft

MatchGroup

Microsoft

Nike

Salesforce

Starbucks

Southwest Airlines

Tesla

Yelp

Uber

Source: Reports

The Associated Press contributed to this report which was updated from its 5/16/22 publish date.