Inflation drove online prices up 2.7% in January

Online prices aren't cooling off.

According to the Adobe Digital Price Index (DPI), prices in January were up 2.7% compared with a year ago.

January marks the 20th consecutive month of year-over-year online inflation, with prices of groceries and medical supplies hitting record highs. It's still down slightly from the record holiday season when prices in November and December rose 3.5% and 3.1% compared with a year ago, respectively.

"While price drops in categories like electronics and apparel have brought online inflation down slightly from the record high last November, consumers are still contending with elevated prices in the digital economy," said Patrick Brown, Adobe vice president of growth marketing and insights.

Brown said the increase was "particularly notable in a category like groceries, where online prices continue to hit new records, while consumer demand for online grocery shopping remains heightened."

Grocery prices climbed 5.8% in January compared with the same period last year, according to Adobe. This marks two consecutive years of online inflation for groceries.

Meanwhile, prices of medical equipment and supplies online increased by 8.2% compared with a year ago, which marked the "highest increase for the category on an annual basis," according to Adobe.

That increase "coincided with a January surge in the COVID-19 Omicron variant, which drove greater demand for testing kits at a time when overall supply was constrained," Adobe said in the report.

Overall, 13 out of the 18 product categories tracked by Adobe saw increases in January when compared to a year ago, "with apparel rising faster than any other category," according to Adobe.

The only categories that saw price drops compared with a year ago were electronics, jewelry, books, toys and computers.