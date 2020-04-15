Abbott Labs to ship 4M coronavirus antibody tests this month

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Health care company Abbott Labs announced that it will start shipping new coronavirus antibody blood tests Thursday.

The new lab-based blood test adds to Abbott’s two other COVID-19 tests. The company said the new tests will show if a person has previously been infected, helping health experts gain a greater understanding of the virus and support the development of treatments and vaccines.

Abbott expects to ship 4 million tests this month and will ramp up to 20 million per month in the U.S. by June. The machines that run the new tests can run as many as 200 tests per hour.

President Trump praised the company’s efforts during a White House coronavirus task force news briefing Wednesday.

“If you look at Abbott, what they’ve come up within a short period of time, they’ve been incredible,” Trump said.

Robert B. Ford, president and CEO of Abbott, said the company’s employees have been “working around the clock” on the tests.

“We continue to contribute in a significant and meaningful way by providing new solutions across our diagnostics testing platforms,” he said in a written statement.

