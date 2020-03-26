‘Rapid’ coronavirus test from Abbott Labs approved by the FDA

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Abbott Laboratories which has developed a coronavirus test which the company says can provide results quickly -- in as little as five minutes for positive results and negative results in under 15 minutes -- was approved Friday by Food and Drug Administration.

Given the green light under the agency's “emergency use authorization,” the approval comes less than 24 hours after Vice President Mike Pence announced its potential availability.

"This would be the kind of test where you could go to your doctor, you could get the test done there at your doctor, and have the results in no more than 15 minutes,” Pence said.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ABT ABBOTT LABORATORIES 74.56 -1.25 -1.65%

These tests could take the burden off hospitals and some of the "drive-thru" testing centers as it is a “point-of-care” diagnostic tests which can be used in temporary screening locations, doctor’s office labs and nursing homes to detect the coronavirus strain COVID-19.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Last week, Abbott Laboratories said it had already shipped 150,000 rapid tests for coronavirus and that it would be scaling up production at its U.S. manufacturing locations to reach capacity for 1 million tests per week by the end of March.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS