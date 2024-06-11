$842 million Powerball jackpot winners in Michigan revealed as 'The Breakfast Club'

The Michigan Lottery on Tuesday announced a lottery club with three members was lucky enough to win the $842.4 million Powerball jackpot from early January.

"The Breakfast Club" took home about $305 million after taxes when they collected their winnings from the New Year’s Day jackpot as a one-time cash payment worth $425 million pre-tax, the Michigan Lottery said.

Their win ended a 34-drawing streak of no one scoring the Powerball grand prize.

Two of the lottery club’s members had never won a large jackpot prior to the New Year’s Day win, according to attorney and "The Breakfast Club" representing member Mark Harder.

The lottery club will use their windfall to "retire earlier than expected, to travel and to share their good fortune with their immediate family and nonprofits close to their hearts," the Michigan Lottery said.

"As you can imagine, the club members have felt so many emotions since realizing their ticket was ‘the one,’" Harder said in a statement. "They’ve been elated and overwhelmed, thrilled, and nervous."

"This prize will positively affect our family for generations to come," one member of "The Breakfast Club" was quoted as saying. "The world – and our opportunities – have opened up in some incredible ways. This has been life changing for us."

The Food Castle that sold "The Breakfast Club" their winning ticket in Grand Blanc also got $50,000 for their part in the win that the owner said would go to its employee and community, per the Michigan Lottery.

There have been three Powerball jackpot winners since "The Breakfast Club" won theirs at the beginning of the year, according to Powerball’s website.

The most recent winner scored a $222.6 million windfall on Monday, the lottery said. That person purchased a ticket in New Jersey.

Powerball’s jackpot became $20 million after Monday night’s win. Fellow lottery Mega Millions, meanwhile, has a $30 million grand prize up for grabs later Tuesday.