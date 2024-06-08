Gut feeling leads to $300,000 lottery win for South Carolina man

A South Carolina man's unique lottery strategy recently paid off big time, landing him the $300,000 top prize from a scratch-off ticket.

The man, identified only as a resident of Bluffton, South Carolina, told the South Carolina Educational Lottery's website that he does not have a regular lottery game that he plays – instead, he selects "whatever ticket is sticking out the furthest."

Bluffton, South Carolina is a town located in South Carolina's Lowcountry.

During a recent trip to a gas station, the ticket that happened to be sticking out the most to him was the "Stacks of Cash" scratch-off game, the man told the South Carolina Education Lottery.

News of the man's win was reported on June 7.

The man said that he had a good feeling about the ticket, and purchased the game for $10.

His gut feeling paid off – he "abruptly stopped" scratching the ticket after he saw that he won the top prize of $300,000.

"I couldn't believe it," the man told the South Carolina Education Lottery, adding that he "went home and took the rest of the day off" to process his win.

The man used his money to pay off various debts, said the South Carolina Education Lottery, and is now completely debt free.

The "Stacks of Cash" game was released on December 5, 2023, said the lottery's website.

Of the six $300,000 prizes, three have been claimed, they said.

There are still 14 remaining $10,000 prizes, said the website, along with thousands of other prizes ranging from $10 to $1,000.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 900,000, said the South Carolina Education Lottery, but the odds of winning any prize at all in the game are 1 in 3.38.

The South Carolina Education Lottery was created following a November 7, 2000, referendum that saw residents of the state vote to approve the implementation of a state-run lottery, said the lottery's website.

The South Carolina Education Lottery Act was ratified by the South Carolina General Assembly a little more than six months later, and the bill was signed into law.

The first tickets for the South Carolina Education Lottery's games were sold in March 2002, said their website.

A quarter of the South Carolina Education Lottery's proceeds go towards various educational programs in the state, said its website. (The rest go to prizes, retailer commissions, and operating costs.)

This amounts to more than $8 billion since 2002, they said.

During the first 20 years of the lottery, more than 2.5 million scholarships have been distributed to South Carolina students, said the website.