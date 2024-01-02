First winning Powerball lottery numbers of the year drawn as jackpot topped $810M

Monday’s Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $810 million and there is one lucky winner in Michigan.

The winning numbers for the first Powerball drawing of the new year were: 12, 21, 42, 44, 49 and a Powerball of 1.

The pot was ranked as the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and 10th-largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. However, the odds of winning it are just as slim as ever, about 1 in 292.2 million.

The winner will have the option of taking an annuitized prize worth an estimated $810 million or a lump cash payment estimated at $408.9 million, both of which will have taxes deducted.

With the annuity option, players will get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, lottery officials said.

The last Powerball jackpot was won on Oct. 11 in California. The ticket holder won a $1.765 billion grand prize. Ever since, there have been 34 consecutive drawings without winners.

Here are the top 10 largest Powerball jackpots:

$2.04 billion: Nov. 7, 2022 – California $1.765 billion: Oct. 11, 2023 – California $1.586 billion: Jan. 13, 2016 – California, Florida, Tennessee $1.08 billion: July 19, 2023 – California $810 million (est.) – Jan. 1, 2024 $768.4 million: March 27, 2019 – Wisconsin $758.7 million: Aug. 23, 2017 – Massachusetts $754.6 million: Feb. 6, 2023 – Washington $731.1 million: Jan. 20, 2021 – Maryland $699.8 million: Oct. 4, 2021 – California

