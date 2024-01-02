Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lifestyle
Published

First winning Powerball lottery numbers of the year drawn as jackpot topped $810M

Winning numbers for Monday night’s Powerball drawing were: 12, 21, 42, 44, 49 and a Powerball of 1

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for January 1

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Monday’s Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $810 million and there is one lucky winner in Michigan. 

The winning numbers for the first Powerball drawing of the new year were: 12, 21, 42, 44, 49 and a Powerball of 1.

The pot was ranked as the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and 10th-largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. However, the odds of winning it are just as slim as ever, about 1 in 292.2 million.

'THAT WASN'T A DREAM': MICHIGAN WOMAN MISTAKES HUSBAND'S $1M LOTTERY WIN FOR DREAM

Powerball

Forms to pick numbers for Powerball are on display in a store.  (Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The winner will have the option of taking an annuitized prize worth an estimated $810 million or a lump cash payment estimated at $408.9 million, both of which will have taxes deducted. 

With the annuity option, players will get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, lottery officials said. 

WORLD'S RICHEST LOTTERY 'EL GORDO' DISHES OUT $2.8B IN PRIZES

Powerball ticket getting sold

A customer purchases a Powerball lottery ticket at the Brew Market & Cafe on October 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The last Powerball jackpot was won on Oct. 11 in California. The ticket holder won a $1.765 billion grand prize. Ever since, there have been 34 consecutive drawings without winners. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Here are the top 10 largest Powerball jackpots: 

  1. $2.04 billion: Nov. 7, 2022 – California
  2. $1.765 billion: Oct. 11, 2023 – California
  3. $1.586 billion: Jan. 13, 2016 – California, Florida, Tennessee
  4. $1.08 billion: July 19, 2023 – California
  5. $810 million (est.) – Jan. 1, 2024
  6. $768.4 million: March 27, 2019 – Wisconsin
  7. $758.7 million: Aug. 23, 2017 – Massachusetts
  8. $754.6 million: Feb. 6, 2023 – Washington
  9. $731.1 million: Jan. 20, 2021 – Maryland
  10. $699.8 million: Oct. 4, 2021 – California 

Fox News' Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.