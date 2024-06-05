$560 million Mega Millions jackpot won by player in Illinois

The Mega Millions lottery announced a jackpot winner in Tuesday night's estimated $560 million drawing, with the winning ticket purchased in Illinois.

The winning numbers Tuesday night were: 19, 37, 40, 63, 69 and gold Mega Ball 17. The Megaplier was 3X.

This was the ninth-largest prize in the game's history.

In addition to the jackpot, 2 players — one in California and another in Maryland — matched all five white balls to win $1 million. Had they purchased the Megaplier for an extra $1, their second-prize winnings would be worth $3 million.

The $560 million grand prize carries a one-time cash payout option of $264 million.

Winners typically select the cash prize rather than the Mega Millions annuity paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the game.

Before Tuesday's drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot was last won on March 26, when a player in New Jersey matched all six numbers to take home the $1.13 billion prize, which was the fifth-largest jackpot in the game's history.

The record Mega Millions jackpot of $1.602 billion was won in Florida on Aug. 8, 2023. That prize is the world’s third-largest lottery ever won on a single ticket, just behind two Powerball winning tickets of $2.04 billion and $1.765 billion, both won in California within the last two years.

The next drawing will be held on Friday, when players will attempt to win the estimated $20 million grand prize, which carries a cash option of $9.4 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The deadline for purchasing a ticket is 9:45 p.m. on draw nights.

Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta, Georgia.