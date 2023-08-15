6 ways to update your bathroom for $250 or less, according to design pros

Bathroom remodeling can come at a high cost, but there are less expensive strategies that you can incorporate without breaking the bank.

Small and affordable updates can enhance a bathroom in any home or apartment, creating more organization and style.

Design experts shared tips and ideas about how to update a bathroom on a budget of $250 or less.

1. Replace cabinet hardware

Swapping hardware on your cabinets can be done on a modest budget and it’s a relatively simple DYI project.

"This is an easy project that anyone can tackle on their own without having to hire outside help," said Lee Crowder, national director of design and model experience for Taylor Morrison in Scottsdale, Arizona.

"Updating the cabinet hardware is a quick way to personalize and modernize a medicine or other cabinets in a bathroom," Crowder added.

Shop for hardware online or in person at national home improvement retailers or local hardware stores to personalize your bathroom according to your own style.

2. Paint the room

A fresh coat of paint on the walls can take your bathroom from blah to beautiful without much fuss or money.

"Painting is the fastest and easiest way for anyone to update a space," Crowder said.

"When you are painting any room, the color is always the most paramount decision to make," she said.

Still, "don't forget about the type and quality of the paint," she also said.

Long after that color has been painted, the "wearability" will be the thing you remember, said Crowder, so she recommended choosing the most expensive quality of paint you can afford.

3. Raise your tech game

Replace an existing outlet with a USB or C charger for phones, hair tools, electric toothbrushes and other gadgets, Crowder suggested.

"This might require an electrician or a serious study in ‘YouTube University,’ but this is a great way to update an old electrical outlet with a clean new plate and a functional use to charge your devices without extra plugs," she said.

4. Upgrade your shower experience

If you’ve thought about renovating your shower to include spa features but felt the price was out of reach, know that you can upgrade your shower for a minimal investment.

If you’ve thought about a handheld shower head that offers a luxury shower experience, you do have options, said Nureed Saeed, creative director and owner of Nu Interiors, who works out of Berkeley, California, and South Orange, New Jersey.

"Changing out the entire plumbing is usually out of budget to add this type of function, but an easy and inexpensive way to get this vibe is to change out your existing shower head for a multi-function or ‘2 in 1’ shower head for somewhere between $99 and $250, depending on the brand and number of settings you would like," Saeed told FOX Business.

"And the best part: This is something you can do whether you rent or own your home."

5. Change the light fixtures

Updating a bathroom’s light fixture can be an easy way to transform the space.

"An out-of-date light in a bathroom can draw negative attention almost immediately, whereas an updated fixture true to your style can update the space and add an instant unique factor," said Lauren Byington, a design expert with Warren & Lauren in San Antonio, Texas.

6. Upgrade the bathroom accessories

With some savvy shopping, you can replace your towel bar, toilet paper holder, hand towels, rug, mirror and other accessories for less than $250.

"Swap out old towels with fresh plush towels in a trendy color and match the shower curtain to the towels for a cohesive look," suggested Leah Tuttleman, corporate designer at Re-Bath in Phoenix, Arizona.

Another design idea to consider is woven baskets and accessories.

"Use trendy woven baskets for storage to keep the bathroom organized and clutter-free," said Tuttleman.