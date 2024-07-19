These three cruise lines are ideal for an 'adults-only' voyage

A cruise is a value-packed vacation where you unpack once and typically visit several ports. Your cruise fare also generally includes your stateroom, dining in most venues on board, entertainment and cruise activities. If you’re looking to sail without children or with few young guests, after the summer could be the best time to plan an escape, so children aren’t part of the sailing scene.

Here are three cruise lines to consider for an "adults-only" cruise.

Viking

Viking operates both river cruises and ocean cruises, so there’s a chance that the carrier has itineraries that match your vacation goals.

"For travelers looking for a true adults-only cruise experience, Viking's ships are a great option – particularly as you won't find any children onboard, due to their adults-only policy," said Aaron Saunders, Cruise Critic spokesperson.

The company’s Viking Ocean division has itineraries that reach sought-after ports, plus the ship boasts upscale amenities and luxury.

"The line's ships are intimate in size and offer an approachably luxurious environment onboard: beautiful cabins and public areas, fantastic dining options, and plenty of included features," said Saunders, who covers the cruise industry. Another win for the line is that there are few surprises when booking a Viking sailing.

"For those who enjoy the Viking cruise experience, the line's ships are mostly identical – so you're able to explore a wide range of itineraries across the globe, while knowing exactly what to expect onboard from ship to ship," Saunders said.

Keep in mind that the fall season may be the best time to visit the Mediterranean, as there are fewer travelers and easier access to landmarks and touristy spots in Europe.

Viking's inclusive value covers a complimentary shore excursion in every port, free Wi-Fi, beer, wine and soft drinks with onboard lunch and dinner, alternative dining at no extra charge, including 24-hour room service, afternoon tea service, self-service launderettes and more. There are also onboard activities that focus on enrichment, offering lectures on history and art, as well as cooking demonstrations of regional cuisine.

Crystal

While Crystal isn't specifically adults-only, it's on the higher end of the industry's luxury cruise lines, which naturally makes for far fewer kids onboard, Saunders told FOX Business.

"While the line does have a kids' club and youth programming on select sailings, you can expect to not see many children," Saunders said.

"The line's luxurious atmosphere is designed mainly with adults in mind, and you can expect phenomenal service, gourmet dining and a wide range of enrichment activities onboard," Saunders said.

Jacqueline Barney, senior vice president of global marketing for Crystal, told FOX Business that the line caters to and welcomes all types of travelers and cruising enthusiasts, including children and teens. However, the majority of guests onboard Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity fit into the "adult" category.

"We’ve created an environment that’s conducive to relaxation, serving as a true haven for adults looking to unwind by the pool, book a wine tasting with a sommelier, enjoy the best in fine dining, including Chef Nobu’s only restaurant at sea, indulge in spa treatments, take golf lessons with professional instructors, play pickleball and paddle tennis, enjoy afternoon tea or discover local cultures through Crystal-arranged land excursions," she said.

Crystal ships don’t have waterslides, arcade gaming and splash pools, but discerning guests will find enrichment programs and lectures.

Celebrity Cruises

If you’re a cruiser who gravitates to larger ships, then Celebrity Cruises could be a good bet.

"When it comes to the mainstream lines, Celebrity is a great choice for adult travelers, as the onboard vibe is more elevated than more family-focused lines," Saunders said.

He explained that the line doesn't boast flashy waterparks, go-karts or other kid-specific attractions like some other mainstream lines and the clientele onboard reflects that. However, Celebrity does have well-appointed kids’ clubs.

Celebrity ships also offer an adults-only solarium area, where adults can relax sans kids. For a very luxurious experience, the line's suite-only area, The Retreat, also offers areas that, while not specifically kid-free, do offer a more exclusive experience for adults to enjoy, said Saunders.

So, from empty nesters to solo travelers, to newlyweds or parents looking for a quick escape, many aspects of a Celebrity Cruises journey are designed to deliver an elevated vacation experience.

With an award-winning wine program at sea, wine connoisseurs and novices can sip on more than 500 wine selections. And, according to a cruise line spokesperson, Celebrity sails with a trained sommelier in every restaurant, eager to help guide you through the extensive choices from around the globe.