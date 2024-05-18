Cruise line offers retirees concerned about inflation a 'new way of life'

A luxury cruiseliner is now offering retirees the chance to live on its ships and travel the world for a flat sum – and it may be more economical than keeping a home.

Villa Vie Residences's new Endless Horizons program requires a one-time payment of $299,999 for single-occupancy. For a double-occupancy cabin, the price increases to $499,999.

Passengers will sail on the Villa Vie Odyssey ship, which embarks on a seven-continent adventure on May 30. The ship is currently docked in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

In a press release, the company explained that the "lifetime access" deal caters to individuals who "envision their retirement years as a time for exploration and personal growth."

"Villa Vie Residences makes this possible by combining the comforts of home with the excitement of travel," the statement explained.

"Residents will enjoy a guaranteed Outside Cabin and access to more than 50 active interest groups ranging from culinary arts to fitness and purposeful exploration, ensuring a vibrant and engaging community atmosphere."

For budget-conscious seniors who are concerned about rising inflation and the cost of maintaining a home, Villa Vie Residences believes that the Endless Horizons may be the right fit for them.

"One aspect most people nearing retirement age are concerned about is ongoing living expenses and the possibility of outliving their savings," Chief Operating Officer of Villa Vie Residences Kathy Villalba said in a statement. "This program eliminates that concern altogether while offering the ultimate dream: exploring every corner of the world by sea."

Chief Executive Officer of Villa Vie Residences Mikael Petterson explained that his business's mission is to "offer a seamless solution for those looking to retire on a fixed budget to never worry about ongoing expenses again."

"This is more than just a travel opportunity; it's a new way of life," he said. "For less than the price of an average home, you can secure a lifetime of experiences."

Information about booking is available on Villa Vie Residences' website. Fox Business reached out to Villa Vie Residences for a statement, but did not immediately hear back.