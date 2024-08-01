$1M Powerball prize claimed in Massachusetts weeks before ticket's expiration

A $1 million lottery ticket was cashed in the nick of time, just three weeks before it was about to expire.

The trust, represented by trustee Elizabeth Caruso, claimed the multi-state Powerball prize on Wednesday, July 31.

Nearly one year ago, on August 21, 2023, is when the drawing took place.

The winning ticket was purchased at Metro Mini Mart located in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Caruso picked up the grand prize at the Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters in Dorchester.

The Metro Mini Mart store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

Powerball winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim prizes, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.

If winners are unable to claim their prize, the money becomes part of the net profit that state lottery officials return to the Commonwealth for distribution to all 351 cities and towns.

The Massachusetts Lottery has generated over $155 billion in revenue since it was founded in 1972, the lottery's website stated.

Massachusetts Powerball drawings are conducted every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday with the cost being $2 for each game.

Participants pick five numbers out of 69 numbers and one Powerball number between 1 and 26.

FOX Business reached out to the Massachusetts Lottery for additional comment.